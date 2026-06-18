Everyone who is taking part in The Traitors US as the series lands in the UK

The Traitors US has arrived on the BBC, bringing a cast packed with reality stars, TV favourites and famous faces.

But who exactly is heading into Ardross Castle this year?

Unlike the UK version, which sees members of the public battle it out for the cash prize, the American series only casts celebrities.

That means viewers should not expect everyday contestants like this year’s champions Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby to walk through the castle doors.

Traitors US host Alan Cumming with the 2026 cast (Credit: BBC/ Peacock)

And it is not just the line up that differs from the UK show. There is also a major twist involving the prize money that may come as a surprise to British fans.

From Love Island stars to Real Housewives favourites, here is the full cast list for The Traitors US 2026, plus everything you need to know about the prize fund and how much the winners can take home.

The Traitors US 2026: Cast list and ages

Some you’ll know, some you won’t. So here they all are in full!

Maura Higgins, 35: Best known for starring in the 2019 series of Love Island UK.

Rob Rausch, 27: Professional snake wrangler who found fame in Love Island: USA.

Dorinda Medley, 61: From the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, 39: Another Housewife, this time Real Housewives of Potomac.

Caroline Stanbury, 50: British-born Ladies of London and Real Housewives of Dubai star.

Colton Underwood, 34: Star of The Batchelor and former professional football player.

Eric Nam, 37: K-Pop singer-songwriter.

Johnny Weir, 41: Former Olympian figure skater and sports commentator.

Kristen Kish, 42: Chef and TV personality.

Lisa Rinna, 62: Days of Our Lives actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Mark Ballas, 40: Dancing with the Stars dancer and choreographer. Son of Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas.

Michael Rapaport, 56: Actor and comedian

Monet X Change, 36: Drag Race star.

Natalie Anderson, 40: Reality star from US show Survivor.

Ron Funches, 43: Actor and comedian.

Stephen Colletti, 40: Found fame on Laguna Beach then starred in One Tree Hill.

Tara Lipinski, 44: Figure skater, commentator and actress.

Tiffany Mitchell, 45: Big Brother US star and winner of American House Guest.

Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho, 39: Won Survivor.

Donna Kelce, 73: Mum of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce and future mother-in-law of Taylor Swift.

Ian Terry, 35: Former Big Brother US winner.

Porsha Williams, 44: Another one… star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Rob Cesternino, 47: Survivor: The Amazon contestant and reality star.

The Traitors US series 4 has just landed on BBC iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

How much is the prize pot?

UK viewers got their first celebrity version of The Traitors last year, with stars including Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith and Tom Daley taking on the game at the castle.

There was a charitable twist, though. Each celebrity competed on behalf of a chosen cause, with the prize money going to charity rather than into their own pockets.

Comedian Alan Carr was crowned the winner and took home £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK.

Things work very differently on The Traitors US.

In the American series, the winner, or winners, get to keep the prize money themselves. There is no charity element, meaning the cash goes directly to whoever makes it to the end of the game.

And there is a sizeable amount at stake.

This year, the prize pot is capped at a huge $250,000, which works out at around £188,700.

Suddenly, a stay in a Scottish castle becomes a lot more appealing.

Read more: The Traitors US stars hit with big twist from Alan Cumming for first time as series drops in UK

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