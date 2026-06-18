‘I’m fan-girling’: The Traitors US’s Donna Kelce baffles fans as she turns up at Ardross Castle

The Traitors US has finally landed on BBC iPlayer and while viewers can already binge the first four episodes, one contestant has sparked plenty of curiosity.

Among the famous faces entering the castle is Donna Kelce, a name many fans may recognise but not everyone knows.

The 73-year-old is competing alongside reality stars, former athletes and musicians as she takes on the ultimate game of trust and deception.

Donna Kelce is competing in The Traitors US (Credit: BBC)

Known as ‘Mama Kelce’, Donna arrives with a famous family connection.

But who is she and why has she signed up for The Traitors?

Her fellow contestants certainly seem aware of her presence…

The Traitors US: Who is Donna Kelce?

Donna Kelce is the mum of NFL players Travis and Jason. And for Swifties, she is also the future mother-in-law of Taylor Swift.

Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, is engaged to global superstar Taylor.

Reports this week suggested the couple could be preparing to marry in New York next month, meaning Donna may already have wedding plans on her mind.

Her other son, Jason, played American football for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2023. He has been described as one of the greatest centres in NFL history.

Donna was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1952. She grew up in a small home with her grandparents living upstairs.

Tragically, Donna’s mother Marie died when she was just 12 years old. Her death followed what was described as a lengthy illness.

Donna is the mother of NFL star and Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Donna’s father Donald later married a woman named Mary. Donna has since praised Mary for supporting her throughout her life.

Mary also encouraged Donna to pursue athletics during her teenage years. While her father did not believe sport was for women, Mary urged her to ignore those views.

After leaving school, Donna started work for Mastercard. She was based in Cleveland and specialised in finance for new house purchases.

She married Ed Kelce, the father of Travis and Jason, during the 1970s. The couple later divorced after 20 years together.

Why is Donna Kelce in The Traitors?

Donna has built her own profile in recent years thanks to the fame of her two sons. Her banking career is long behind her, especially thanks to their combined £90million fortune!

She has appeared in several charity campaigns and even landed roles in two Christmas films.

In both Hallmark movies, Christmas Call and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Donna included nods to Travis and Jason through the football jerseys she wore on screen.

Donna has appeared in two Hallmark Christmas movies (Credit: YouTube/ Today/ Hallmark)

In 2024, she was named Glamour magazine’s Woman of the Year in America. Donna received the honour for being a “supermom” who raised two of the country’s most recognised athletes.

Even in America, though, some viewers were surprised when Donna joined series four of The Traitors US.

Writing on Reddit when the show first aired Stateside earlier this year, one viewer asked: “Why is she here?? I bet she definitely has watched all of these people on TV…”

Donna has admitted on the show that she finds it difficult voting against such a high profile cast during the Round Tables.

“It is very daunting. I’m kind of an outlier and don’t really fit with any particular group, I’m not a gamer or anything exciting. I’m just a mom.”

Donna has also apologised for “fan-girling” over many of her fellow Traitors contestants.

Bless her!

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