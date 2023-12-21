Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Jane McDonald wins National Treasure for second year running

The votes for the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 have been counted and we’re thrilled to announce that fan-favourite Jane McDonald is your National Treasure!

Jane fought off stiff competition in the category from the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Bradley Walsh, but ED! readers have spoken and it’s joyous news for our Jane.

She’s officially our National Treasure! (Credit: ED!)

Jane McDonald named National Treasure in Entertainment Daily Awards 2023

Fan-favourite Jane has had a brilliant year, cementing herself as a bonafide presenter as she stepped in for Phillip Schofield and hosted the British Soap Awards.

She’s travelled to Japan for a Channel 5 series, and she’s performed to sell-out auditoriums on her nationwide tour. And her ED! Award win just proves that fans are hungry for more.

Jane was first named ED!’s National Treasure in our 2022 awards. Now she’s done it again, being named National Treasure for the second year running in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023.

Not only that, but she won it by a landslide! Jane secured 39% of the votes, with her nearest competitor, Bradley Walsh, on 16.5%.

She was also up against Sir David Attenborough, Graham Norton, Dame Mary Berry, Martin Lewis, Miriam Margolyes and Strictly star Angela Rippon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

What’s next for Jane?

Never one to sit still for long, Jane has a Christmas special airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. She’ll be singing some festive favourites during Christmas Carols, which airs at 11.30pm on December 24.

As for next year, she’s heading out on the road again. Jane recently announced a new travel series where she’ll be seen exploring the Canary Islands.

And she’s also heading off on tour again in 2024. It kicks off next October in Blackpool.

With a full calendar for the next 12 months, we reckon Jane’s a shoo-in to win ED!’s National Treasure gong in 2024, too!

Read more: The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 – full list of winners

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.