The Chase fans stunned as Bradley Walsh admits he’s colour blind

The Chase host Bradley Walsh left fans stunned after revealing a hidden disability on last night’s (December 11) episode of the ITV show.

Bradley, 63, returned to our screens with another episode of The Chase.

Bradley admitted he’s colour blind on The Chase (Credit: ITVX)

While speaking to contestant, Liz, the TV favourite exposed a little-known fact about himself.

While Liz asked a question about the value of each Scrabble tile based on its colour, Bradley appeared confused by the question.

“I didn’t even know there was red and white,” he confessed. To which Liz replied: “It’s the values of the letters.”

The Chase: Bradley Walsh revealed he’s colour blind

Soon after chaser Paul “the Sinnerman” Sinha had to explain that each tile had a colour that counted for a different score.

Bradley, who was quite surprised by this claimed he “understood” but admitted: “Fans at home are probably thinking ‘What’s he talking about he must be really dim’ but no it’s my colour blindness.”

Brad made a confession (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to share their reaction to the shocking revelation. “Colour-blindness? That came right out of the green!” one fan wrote.

“#Thechase had no idea Bradley was colour blind!” a second commented.

A third, however, took a slightly different approach and claimed he was using his condition to hide the fact that he didn’t know the answer: “No, you’re really dim colour blindness plays no role,” they said. A fourth agreed: “It’s not your colour blindness, Bradley.”

What happened next?

Liz managed to bring £4k back to the podium. However, her three team members all stumbled and were sent home by The Sinnerman, who was in top form.

The American contestant was forced to take on Paul in the Final Chase by herself. She impressed the Chaser and host Bradley with a score of 10.

Liz was eventually caught out by Paul (Credit: ITVX)

Unfortunately, she was caught out by Paul within one minute and one second remaining on the clock.

“Had Liz got other players to help her with, she would have got a good chance. But fair play to her on getting through to the final on her own. 10 is not bad and it’s tough being a single player,” said one fan.

Another added: “Good job, Liz. You need Britain people to help with those England questions. Standalone would be rough.”

