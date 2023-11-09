Viewers of The Chase were left fuming following last night’s episode of the ITV gameshow (November 8), claiming that a set of players should’ve been given a pushback for their answer about French cheese.

It came amid a controversial ruling in which the three remaining hopefuls flubbed a question after an unfortunate mix-up in the wording. This led to them being unceremoniously eliminated from the quiz show.

Many have since slammed the ITV show for not letting them have a point for the answer.

Karen, Sally and Armin faced off against The Chasers on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase team eliminated in French cheese debacle

In last night’s episode, contestants Karen, Sally and Armin faced The Chasers for a prize fund of £17k.

In its final moments, Karen, Sally and Armin went head-to-head with Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace.

When host Bradley Walsh asked: “Comte is a cheese from what European country?” Shaun answered the question wrong – saying Italy – giving the team a chance to jump in.

“Is it French?” Sally asked teammate Armin.

“I think it’s French, yeah,” he confirmed. “France.”

When pushed for an answer, Sally went with “French”.

“Not French,” Bradley said. “Comte is a cheese from what European country? France.”

This temporary lapse allowed Shaun to catch up, with only seconds to spare. The team were then caught and sent home. Armin looked particularly devastated by this turn of events.

Armin wasn’t happy at all (Credit: ITV)

‘Diabolical’ elimination

Following the episode, infuriated viewers took to social media to sympathise with the team. Many felt that Armin, Sally and Karen had been “cheated” out of the money.

“They got cheated on The Chase tonight. Bradley asked which country the cheese is from. The contestants said it’s French cheese. Isn’t that the same as saying France? Not good,” wrote one fan.

“ITV absolutely robbed the guests tonight! Bradley’s accepted much more vague answers than that previously,” another claimed.

“I know it wasn’t your decision, Shaun, but that French cheese decision was diabolical, and will harm The Chase’s reputation. It was so unfair,” a third said.

“I’m so angry about tonight’s edition of The Chase. That French cheese decision was appalling,” wrote a fourth.

Where do you stand on the French cheese debate?

