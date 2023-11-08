The Chase contestant branded ‘a disgrace’ by viewers for taking -£11k low offer

The Chase fans were left furious with a contestant’s decision on the ITV gameshow last night (Tuesday, November 7).

Viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration, with some branding it a “disgrace”.

Jo was a contestant on The Chase yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV gameshow The Chase last night?

Yesterday evening’s edition of hit ITV gameshow The Chase saw four new contestants take on Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, in the hope of winning big.

The contestants were Hassan, Luke, Shirley and Jo. But it was Jo that got viewers talking – and for the wrong reasons entirely.

Jo was last up to take on The Vixen. Between them, Hassan and Luke had accumulated £29,000. Shirley, meanwhile, had been caught by the Chaser.

Jo’s Cash Builder didn’t go amazingly, with the 41-year-old company director only answering two questions correctly, giving her £2,000.

However, when it came to facing Jenny, Jo opted to make a pretty controversial decision.

Rather than sticking with trying to bring her £2,000 back to the table – or give winning £46,000 a go – Jo opted to go for the low offer of -£11,000. You read that right. MINUS £11,000.

Jo’s decision proved controversial (Credit: ITV)

Contestant’s decision slammed

Jo actually managed to evade Jenny and brought the -£11,000 back to the table. This knocked their prize pot down from £29k to £18k.

Jo then joined Hassan and Luke in the Final Chase, where Jenny didn’t manage to catch up with them, meaning they won! All three went home with £6,000 each.

But it’s safe to say that Jo’s decision did not go down well with fans of the show on Twitter.

“-£11K!? That’s a disgrace. Taking money out of the pot. Should never go for minus!” one viewer fumed.”-£11,000!! What a disgrace!” another said.

“I bet -£11,000 that tonight’s edition of #TheChase has its own special chapter when Bradley Walsh does his Christmas book. Absolute shocker. Walk of shame out of that studio, Jo,” a third wrote.

“I’d be livid if Jo was in my team. Only answered one question correctly and took -£11,000,” another ranted.

Dan was a contestant earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans annoyed by Only Fools and Horses answer

It isn’t the first time that fans of the show have been left with their head in their hands this week.

On Monday night (November 6), a contestant’s wrong answer to an Only Fools and Horses question left viewers pretty irate.

“Which Only Fools and Horses character says: ‘Ain’t there no words to this, Dave?’ when listening to Mozart with Rodney?” Bradley asked contestant Dan.

Dan then confessed he’d never even seen the classic comedy series, before picking Del Boy as his answer. The correct answer, however, was Trigger. “What planet do you live on?!” Bradley exclaimed – and he wasn’t the only one wondering.

“That is the easiest question, I have heard on #TheChase and he got it wrong!” one viewer fumed. “Dan, who didn’t know Trigger?!” another tweeted.

“@ITVChase how on earth has anybody not seen #OnlyFoolsAndHorses. Fancy not knowing who Trigger is,” a third said.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

