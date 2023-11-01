The Chase star Paul Sinha – as well as viewers – paid tribute to contestant Pete Green following his sad death.

Pete, known to some as Pete Travis, died in a fire in June 2021 at his home in Damgate Street, Norfolk.

He had filmed an episode of the ITV show earlier that year. His episode aired again yesterday (Tuesday, October 31).

Pete tragically died before his episode of The Chase aired (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Pete from The Chase?

During his episode, Pete won £3,000 on his cash builder against Chaser Paul.

Sadly, during the final Chase, Paul managed to catch Pete and his fellow contestants with one second left on the clock.

In a tweet following the episode back in 2021, The Chase star Paul described Mr. Green as a “true gentleman”.

He said: “Saddened to hear that Pete from today’s Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

“A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent.”

Viewers rushed to comment, many of whom knew of Pete personally.

Paul Sinha paid tribute to Pete on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans pay tribute

“Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house,” said one.

“It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send-off with a horse-drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following.”

A second replied: “I knew Pete very well, we are all saddened about what happened it definitely rocked our community!

Saddened to hear that Pete from today’s Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

Shortly after his passing, the grandfather-of-eight’s family paid tribute to him in the Eastern Daily Press.

They wrote: “You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead.

“A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment, and steampunk communities to name but a few. Father of four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell. You will be sorely missed.”

Tributes poured in for Pete (Credit: ITV)

More tributes

Last night, viewers of the show took to Twitter to once again pay tribute to Pete.

“Beloved Pete, God Bless him. Rest in Eternal Peace,” one ITV viewer tweeted yesterday.

“Can’t watch this without feeling a bit sad,” another wrote. “May he rest in peace. Good night,” a third wrote.

“Rest in peace, Pete,” another said. “Rest peaceful pete. A truly eccentric character!” a fifth said.

Read more: Bradley Walsh stunned as The Chase contestant is revealed to be forgotten Corrie star

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.