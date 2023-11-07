Fans of ITV gameshow The Chase couldn’t believe their eyes after a contestant got the answer to an Only Fools and Horses question wrong last night (November 6).

And they weren’t the only ones left in shock, either. Host Bradley Walsh, 63, was also left gobsmacked after player Dan got the question about the iconic David Jason sitcom wrong.

Dan answered the Only Fools and Horses question incorrectly on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: ITV viewers up in arms over incorrect answer

Dan was quizzed about which character became famous for calling Rodney the wrong name in the sitcom. And his answer shocked everyone.

Bradley asked: “Which Only Fools and Horses character says: ‘Ain’t there no words to this, Dave?’ when listening to Mozart with Rodney?”

Dan admitted he’d never seen the classic comedy series and, unfortunately, he chose the character Del Boy as his answer.

Dan’s failed attempt to pick answer C, Trigger, left Bradley fuming. He asked the player: “What planet do you live on?!”

Bradley labelled him ‘desperate Dan’

Things didn’t seem to get better for Dan later on in the cash builder round, either. After a telling off from the host, Bradley told Dan his chances of getting through to the final were now slim. “That could be the end of it of a full house now,” he said. Still feeling hopeful, Dan replied: “I’ve still got one more!”

The presenter replied: “I know, settle down! I know what the game is, I play it all the time! I didn’t get it wrong, did I?”

Bradley then asked: “Which out of the two of us didn’t know it?” Dan admitted that he didn’t know the answer, as Bradley said: “Well don’t tell me what to do, I know what I’m doing!”

Bradley Walsh appeared to be shocked at Dan’s answer (Credit: ITVX)

Fans react

After seeing Dan’s mishap, fans expressed their views and naturally took Bradley’s side. “Dan, who didn’t know Trigger?!” said one. “That is the easiest question, I have heard on #TheChase and he got it wrong! #Trigger,” a second commented.

A third agreed: “I can’t live in a world where someone doesn’t know who the Trigger is on #thechase.”

Another quipped: “@ITVChase how on earth has anybody not seen #OnlyFoolsAndHorses. Fancy not knowing who Trigger is #TheChase.” While a fifth couldn’t help but joke about his incorrect answer: “Had an open goal with Trigger and missed. Not even VAR could help him.”

Unfortunately, Dan also got his last question wrong and he was caught by chaser Anne Hegerty before being sent home emptyhanded.

