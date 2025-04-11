Loose Women star Denise Welch has been slammed by viewers and accused of “double standards” following today’s show (Friday, April 11) thanks to a comment she made about Celebrity Big Brother star Michael Fabricant and his ‘wig’.

The former MP’s hairpiece was a topic of discussion on Celebrity Big Brother last night too (Thursday, April 10).

Michael Fabricant’s ‘wig’

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the subject of Michael Fabricant‘s hair was discussed.

The MP has never confirmed that he’s wearing a wig.

Michael’s hair hit headlines last night when Patsy Palmer asked the former MP about it on Celebrity Big Brother.

Approaching the 74 year old in the kitchen, Patsy asked: “Michael, is there a reason that you wear that? That you wear a wig?”

Seemingly taken aback by the question, Michael responded: “I just have always had long blond hair so I just feel comfortable.”

“So, not because you are bald?” Patsy asked.

“No, not particularly no. Just because I’m… I don’t particularly like talking about it, but it’s just how I want to be. It’s part of me,” he said.

Michael later nominated Patsy to face eviction due to her comments about his hair.

“She asked me something about ‘Why do I wear a wig?’ and you know, I’m not saying it is a wig, actually, but what I am saying is I found it slightly awkward being asked about it. I just don’t like my hair being raised. People have, you know, sensitivities, and that’s my sensitivity. Look, we’re all human. I’m more human than most,” he said.

Denise Welch pokes fun at Michael Fabricant’s ‘wig’ on Loose Women

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Denise – who was anchoring the show – introduced one of today’s debates – Is it rude to ask someone if they’re wearing a wig?

As she introduced the segment, the 66 year old laughed. They then discussed last night’s incident between Michael and Patsy.

Later, as the debate came to a close, she took a pop at CBB star Michael.

“With Michael Fabricant, with the greatest of respect, if you don’t want people to know you’re wearing a wig, get a better one,” she said.

Her comment drew “oohs” and laughs from the audience and led to panelist Nadia Sawalha trying very hard not to laugh.

Denise slammed by viewers

However, Denise’s remarks – and behaviour – didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Taking to X, some viewers accused Denise of showing “double standards”.

“Why is it funny to ask a man if he’s wearing a wig and laugh but if you do it to a woman it’s disgusting? Not sure why they think it’s funny?” one viewer tweeted.

“I hate the hierarchy that some women feel they have, double standards, whatever you wanna call it , two-faced, it’s absolutely appalling,” another fumed.

“Is it any better than asking why someone is overweight?” a third asked of the debate.

“Imagine a man saying that,” another viewer said of Denise’s cutting remark.

“Denise Welch showing her true colours by taking the [bleep] out of Michael Fabricant’s hair. We don’t know his backstory yet. If Trisha [Goddard] was wearing a bad wig, would she have still laughed? The answer is no. it’s double standards,” another viewer fumed.

Does Michael from Big Brother wear a wig?

Michael has never officially confirmed whether he wears a wig or not. During last night’s episode of CBB, he even said: “I’m not saying it is a wig.”

In a 2014 interview, he denied that it was a wig. Speaking to The Mirror at the time, he was asked if he was wearing a wig.

“It’s a lot more complicated than that,” he said. When pushed on the matter, he said: “Okay, all I will admit to is that there is some, but only some, enhancement of the follicular area.”

He joked that he has spent a lot of money to maintain it.

However, a hair expert told The Telegraph earlier this week that Michael is “100% wearing a wig”.

Spencer Stevenson of SpexHair.com said: “In my experienced and expert opinion [Michael] is 100% wearing a wig, or ‘hair system’ as they are now referred to.

“The density and unnatural appearance of the system is very evident and a clear give away. He likely wears such a large system due to extensive male pattern baldness or alopecia to enable him to cover it all up in one go. Hair simply doesn’t grow this thick or extensively,” he then added.

