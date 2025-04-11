Inside the ‘feud’ that saw Linda Nolan ‘ban’ sister Coleen’s Loose Women co-stars from her funeral

Linda Nolan’s funeral was held at the start of February – however, her sister Coleen’s Loose Women co-stars were noticeably absent.

Here’s an inside look at the “feud” between Linda and the Loose Women panelists that led to them being “banned” from her funeral.

Linda died earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan ‘bans’ Loose Women stars from her funeral

Back in January, Linda sadly passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 65 years old.

On February 1, her funeral was held at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool. Linda’s family were in attendance, as were some big names in the showbiz industry, including Shane Richie and Paul Chuckle.

However, noticeably absent were sister Coleen‘s Loose Women co-stars.

The Sun has now claimed that Linda reportedly “banned” the Loose Women stars from attending her funeral due to an unresolved seven-year feud.

The reported feud is alleged to have stemmed from Kim Woodburn’s explosive appearance on Loose Women back in 2018.

During her appearance on the show, Kim – who had clashed with Coleen during their time in Celebrity Big Brother – argued with the Loose Women panelists before storming off set.

During the argument, Kim and Linda had also clashed.

However, Linda was reportedly ghosted by the Loose Women in the aftermath of the explosive showdown.

Linda’s final Loose Women appearance was in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

‘Linda couldn’t forgive’

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed: “Linda couldn’t forgive the Loose Women over what happened.

“She purposely chose to ban everyone who worked on the show from attending her funeral – she had planned her own service prior to her death and she made it very clear she didn’t want them there,” they then added.

“Unsurprisingly, the Kim Woodburn episode was the last time Linda was ever on Loose Women. During the argument, Linda defended her sister because regardless of sides, you’ll always back your sister. After the backlash over the episode, Linda was ghosted by Loose Women. She wasn’t informed that she wouldn’t be brought back, just complete silence,” they then added.

The source added that producers “knew what they were doing” putting Kim and Coleen on the same show as each other.

Linda ‘never forgave’ the Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan talks Loose Women feud

In 2023, during an interview with Woman Magazine, Linda confirmed her feud with the Loose Women.

“I’ve had a bit of a falling out with them. I didn’t get a phone call from anyone to apologise and I just thought ‘I don’t want to be treated like that’. We were set up,” she said.

“I’m over it now, but I was sad to be treated like that.”

Linda was reportedly asked back onto the show in 2020. Her agent reportedly told producers she would only come back if she received an apology. When this didn’t happen, she refused to go on.

Coleen previously joked about how Linda probably had a “banned list” of funeral attendees.

“Linda will probably have a list of people she doesn’t want at her funeral – there are a lot of people Linda doesn’t like!” she once told The Mirror.

ED! has contacted Linda’s reps for comment.

