Death in Paradise: Ian Hislop and wife Victoria’s son Will guest stars in the penultimate episode of series 13

Death in Paradise is hurtling towards the series 13 finale, but not before an emotional episode 7 in which Ian Hislop’s actor son joins the cast.

In the penultimate episode of what could well be Ralf Little’s last series, DI Neville Parker faces another tricky case…

The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the island of Saint Auguste when they investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist.

When they uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case.

Meanwhile, Neville prepares to leave the island to go travelling, but will the return of his unrequited love Florence stop him? Eek! Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7.

Nepo-baby Will Hislop guest stars in Death in Paradise, and looks quite a lot like his famous dad! (Credit: Shutterstock)

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7 cast: Will Hislop stars as Barney Keats

Actor Will Hislop, 31, guest stars as Barney Keats in the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise series 13. And if you think the name sounds familiar, it is!

Will is the son of famous parents Ian Hislop – fiercely clever panelists on Have I Got News for You – and bestselling author Victoria Hislop. And Will is talented in his own right as an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer.

He’s been on TV screens ever since 2017 when he played a customer in the series Random Acts. Two years later, he played Raymond ‘Dre’ Dreyfuss in one episode of Doctors, and went on to play a banker in several episodes of Gangs of London.

Other notable roles include Maurice St Martin in Robson Green drama Grantchester, the Demon Rabbit in Black Death, Noah in PRU, and Sandy Beauchamp in Father Brown.

More recently, he’s played Lewis in Dreaming Whilst Black, and he played obnoxious TV presenter Toby in the Netflix drama One Day. You know, the ginormous git who took great joy in telling Dexter about his bad reviews!

After his appearance in Death in Paradise, Will’s next TV project is playing Greg in the John Hannah series This Time Next Year.

Emma Sidi as Amelia in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Emma Sidi portrays Amelia Templeton

Actress Emma Sidi, 33, joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Amelia Templeton. But she’s probably best known for her multiple comedic roles on TV.

American-born Emma is an English actress, comedian and writer for radio, stage and screen. She’s been on our TV screens for two decades, and is perhaps most famous for playing Diane in Curious Under the Stars, about a Welsh schoolteacher who moves back to the village where he grew up with his London girlfriend.

She also played Millipede in the mockumentary Pls Like, and Anne in King Gary. Other notable roles include Zoe in the brilliant comedy W1A, Sian in Climaxed, and Amy in Industry.

More recently, she’s starred as Kate in StarStruck, and Eleanor in Ghosts.

Josephine Jobert returns as Florence in Death in Paradise Florence (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Who else stars in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 7 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays DS Naomi Thomas, while The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Of course, sadly Small Axe actor Tahj Miles, who played Officer Marlon Pryce, left at the end of episode 5.

Danny John-Jules continues to play Officer Dwayne Myers. Viewers will know that Dwayne made a surprise return to Saint Marie in episode 6.

In the same episode, fans were thrilled to see Josephine Jobert come back as Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Meanwhile, Django Chan-Reeves guest stars as Cressida Dempsey. Van der Valk fans will know her as Citra Li in the detective drama. She’s also played Jenny in one episode of Industry, Rosie in Soulmates, and Sheila in Funny Woman.

Tyrone Huntley portrays Hugo Kingsley. He’s starred as Leee in Small Axe, and Nathan Wood in three episodes of EastEnders.

Eve Ponsonby stars as Abigail Warner. The White Queen viewers will know her as Mary Woodville. She’s also portrayed Phaedra in Carnival Row. In 2017, she popped up as Wendy Parker in Grantchester.

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7 airs on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

