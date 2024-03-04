Death in Paradise viewers ‘sobbing’ as Marlon leaves Saint Marie, but spot major plot hole in series 13

Death in Paradise character Marlon has left Saint Marie – leaving many viewers gutted about his departure.

In episode 5 of series 13 (Sunday, March 03, 2024), the popular police officer made the shock decision to say goodbye to his colleagues. And there’ll be a Marlon-shaped hole in the Saint Marie police force from now on.

Understandably, fans of the show were left “sobbing” about his departure. While others were quick to point out a major plot hole in the recent series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marlon’s exit in Death in Paradise, and what happened in episode 5 of series 13…

***Warning: spoilers from Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 ahead***

Marlon said goodbye to his colleagues during Death in Paradise series 13 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Why did Marlon leave Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise fans were saddened during episode 5 of series 13 as popular character Marlon left the show. Small Axe actor Tahj Miles has played series regular, Officer Marlon Pryce, ever since 2021 when he joined in series 10.

He first popped up as a petty thief who had been arrested countless times by the Saint Marie police force. He even managed to steal Sergeant JP Hooper’s police badge, before finally being captured.

Instead of sending him to jail though, Commissioner Selwyn recruited Marlon on the Youth Offenders Police Scheme. Since then, Marlon has redeemed himself, becoming a fine police officer – not least because he knows how criminals think.

However, Marlon put his family first when he made the decision to accompanying his little sister Jocelyn (Miai Leonie Phillip) to Kingston, Jamaica, where she had won a scholarship. Luckily, Selywn was able to secure Marlon a job on the police force there, too.

It’s possible that Marlon may return one day in the future. But, for now, it’s au revoir to Marlon.

Fans ‘crying’ over Marlon’s exit in Death in Paradise

BBC One viewers were left ‘crying’ as Marlon left Death in Paradise in episode 5 of series 13.

One said: “Really enjoyed Death in Paradise last night – it was back to its sunnier feel after a couple of darker episodes, thank goodness! But I am going to miss Marlon HUGELY – he was such a great character!!! #DeathInParadise.”

Another wrote: “Noooo, Marlon can’t leave just love his character… #DeathInParadise.”

A third added: “Can we take a minute to appreciate the great work that @TahjDMiles has done to turn Marlon into the heart and soul of the Saint Marie team. He will be sorely missed, but good luck in the future.”

“Marlon leaving may tip me over the edge. Every time I get attached,” typed another, while one more said: “Fully sobbing that Marlon has left 🙁 #DeathinParadise.”

Tahj Miles has played Marlon Pryce on Death in Paradise ever since 2021 (Credit: Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge)

What else happened in episode 5?

Death in Paradise fans saw the brief return of JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), who came back to toast the departure of Marlon. Saint Marie‘s beloved sergeant JP Hooper left Saint Marie at the end of series 10, after getting a promotion to train other police officers. He also wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughters. The sergeant was quickly replaced by Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson), who was keen to make her mark.

Meanwhile, Neville Parker finally discovered the identity of his online flirtation Chloe – aka Sunset Chaser. While some viewers were desperate for it to be Florence, it was instead another ghost from Neville’s past…

Taj Atwal joined the cast as Zoe, Neville’s ex-girlfriend. She’d been posing as Chloe in a bid to get close to Neville again. Zoe was first mentioned back in season 10. Could his old flame be the balm Neville needs after being so badly burned by Rebecca?

Fans call out plothole in series 13

Some fans have called out the popular detective series for what they call a major plot hole…

During series 13, viewers have noticed that Neville Parker’s various ailments have all but vanished!

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Whoa there @deathinparadise. What are you doing? Surprise Marlon leaving, new or not so new replacement, Neville heading for more trouble with Zoe/Chloe (and where have his allergies gone?).”

Another said: “Isn’t funny how #DeathInParadise has managed to rid Neville of all the annoying allergies and afflictions over the seasons?”

A third wrote: “I find it really frustrating that they got rid of Neville’s allergies and OCD. I understand them toning them down but, as someone who knows sufferers, they don’t just disappear. You will always struggle so it’s annoying #DeathinParadise.”

“Question, has Neville just forgotten about his allergies on the Island? Genuine concern, just want to know how he’s going,” asked another.

Death in Paradise series 13 continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One.

