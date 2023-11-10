BBC announces new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise, set in Australia

The BBC has announced some great news for fans of Death in Paradise – a brand new spin-off called Return to Paradise!

The upcoming series will follow a police officer who reluctantly relocates back to Australian from London. Return to Paradise follows in the footsteps of recent hit Beyond Paradise. Fans of the ‘Paraverse’ know that the UK-set spin-off from Death in Paradise stars Kris Marshall.

But what do we know about Return to Paradise so far? Here’s everything you need to know, from plot, cast and location.

The BBC has announced a new Death in Paradise spin-off called Return to Paradise (Credit: BBC)

BBC announces Death In Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise

BBC One has announced a brand new spin-off for Death in Paradise called Return to Paradise. The series will be set in the idyllic, beachside hamlet of Dolphin Cove – against the spectacular backdrop of the Australian coastal landscape.

The broadcaster describes the show as “six gripping, twisting and fiendishly clever murder mysteries”.

The series follows Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke, who is the “golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force”. However, she’s suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove. It’s a beautiful, coastal paradise… but also Mackenzie’s worst nightmare.

Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she’d never go back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions.

On her return she’s still no fan of the town, and the people of Dolphin Cove are certainly no fans of hers. Perhaps because she left a man at the alter six years ago. In fact everyone would prefer her not to be there, including Mackenzie herself.

But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her inspired detective experience to good use…

Return to Paradise start date

The Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise will begin filming next year.

So the series certainly won’t be on our screens any earlier that 2024, or beyond.

Ralf Little plays DI Parker in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Return to Paradise has not yet been announced.

All we know so far is that it will have a female lead in officer Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Clarke. We’ll bring you news of the cast as soon as we have it!

How many episodes will it be?

Return to Paradise will be a six-part series.

Each episode will be an hour long.

BBC bosses tease Return to Paradise details

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, promised: “Everything we all love about Death in Paradise – the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots – now in a fabulous Australian setting.”

“I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!”

Alex Jones, Joint-MD of Red Planet Pictures added: “Return to Paradise is a brilliantly exciting new addition to ‘The Paraverse’ which we are sure audiences will love just as much.

“It is a completely original drama but takes the essence of what viewers love about Death in Paradise – the fish out of water premise coupled with the most cleverly plotted murder mystery – and gives it a uniquely Aussie flavour.”

Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Return to Paradise is expected in 2024.

