Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 cast: Guy Henry and Taj Atwal guest star

Death in Paradise series 13 continues with episode 5, and a Holby City favourite pops up as a guest star in the cast…

In this week’s episode (Sunday, March 03, 2024), Marlon is overjoyed when his sister is offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Jamaica. But the celebrations are cut short when the officer receives a call from his old boss.

This is the boss from Marlon’s shady criminal past, played by actor Guy Henry. Elsewhere, Neville’s flirty conversations with blog-fan Sunset Chaser are progressing nicely – until he asks to see a photo. Hmmm, anybody else smell a fish?

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5…

Holby City legend Guy Henry plays Ray in the latest episode of Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 cast: Guy Henry stars as Ray Saunders

Actor Guy Henry, 63, plays Ray in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5. He portrays Marlon’s old boss from his criminal past. Viewers will know that Marlon used to be a career criminal before turning his life around and becoming a perceptive police officer.

However, in this episode, he gets a reminder of his shady past… He receives a muffled phone call from his old associate Ray who sounds as though he’s been injured. When he arrives at Ray’s house, Marlon finds he’s too late as he discovers a dead body. But why did Ray call Marlon before he died?

London-born Guy is best known for playing Henrik Henrik Hanssen in Holby City. He played the popular role from 2010 until the show’s end in 2022.

Harry Potter fans might know actor Guy for playing Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2. Other notable roles include Gaius Cassius Longinus in Rome, Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One, and William Montgomery in The Chase.

Comedy fans will recognise him for playing Iain Morris in the Ricky Gervais series Extras. More recently, Guy played Trevor Quinn in the Hugh Laurie political drama Roadkill, Doctor Monro in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and Reverend Marsh in Burning Girls.

Taj Atwal portrays Zoe in Death in Paradise – could she be a new love interest? (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Taj Atwal portrays Zoe Ainsworth

Norwich-born Taj Atwal joins the cast as Zoe Ainsworth, whose arrival will have a significant impact on DI Neville Parker. Of course, Line of Duty fans will know the actress for playing Tatleen Sahota in the Jed Mercurio drama.

Taj, 36, recently played Jasmine in the cast of Too Good To Be True on Channel 5. Before that, she played Rana in the Hull-based sitcom Hullraisers (2022-2023). She’s also had roles in Trying, and The Control Room.

In 2021, Taj appeared in season four of lotto win-themed anthology drama The Syndicate. She portrayed Roxy Varma, a Kennels worker who won a windfall alongside colleagues.

Other significant roles include Elara in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s comedy Truth Seekers (2020). She also played Jasminder in Ruth Jones‘ comedy Stella (2012-2016), and Jasmine in pregnancy drama In The Club (2014-2016).

Theatre goers might have seen her playing Meena Khan in the West End stage production of East is East. She appeared on stage alongside Jane Horrocks at Trafalgar Studios.

Kevin Garry guest stars as Booker St Jean in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 cast: Kevin Garry guest stars as Booker St Jean

Actor Kevin Garry portrays suspect Booker St Jean in Death in Paradise. The actor is probably best known for his role in Ted Lasso. Kevin has played Paul La Fleur ever since 2020.

He’s also known for portraying Darryl in the Sky comedy Bloods. Other notable roles include Curtis in Timewasters, and various roles in Famalam.

As well as comedic roles, Kevin starred as Jamal in the 2019 series of The Capture, opposite Holliday Grainger. More recently, he’s played Rider in the TV sitcom Rider, and a security guard in Black Ops. He’s also appeared in films such as Sumotherhood, Born Silly, Simple Things, Gone Too Far, and Sketchy as F**k.

Mark Strepan guest stars as Max Saunders in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Mark Strepan portrays Max Saunders

Actor Mark Strepan stars as Mark Saunders, another suspect in the latest episode of Death in Paradise. He’s been on our screens since 2014, when he played Will Whittaker in the period drama The Mill.

He went on to portray Stefan Kowolski in the 2016 series New Blood, Rory Sawyer in Clique, and Josef Varga in Strike Back. After popping up in episodes of Casualty, Intergalactic, The Lair, and Call the Midwife, he played Goran in series 2 of Channel 4 thriller Before We Die.

Most recently, he starred as Christopher Garretson in one episode of US drama FBI: International.

Who else appears in the guest cast of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 5?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 3 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays DS Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce. The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Miai Leonie Phillip portrays Jocelyn Pryce. The young actress is perhaps best known for playing Ruby in Andy and the Band on CBBC. She also played Emma in one episode of Romesh Ranganathan comedy Avoidance, Young Bless in BBC thriller You Don’t Know Me, and Ella in Zero Chill.

Meanwhile, Tobi Bakare returns as DS JP Hooper. He was previously in the show between 2015 and 2021. Since then, he has played Walter Woodcock in two episodes of Outlander.

Read more: Death in Paradise’s Kate Robbins: Divorce from Emily Atack’s dad ruined daughter’s ‘idyllic’ life

See the guest cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 5 on Sunday, March 03, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

Who could you like to see in the cast of Death in Paradise in the future? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.