Death in Paradise’s Kate Robbins: Divorce from Emily Atack’s dad ruined daughter’s ‘idyllic’ life

Kate Robbins joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Lucky Clayborn this week, which continues a very busy spell for the actress.

She’s been a TV star for over 40 years, with a hugely successful career in singing, acting and comedy. Kate is also famous for being the mum of The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack – in addition to her already very famous family!

But what else do we know about Kate, and what exactly is her connection to former member of The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney? Read on to find out…

Kate Robbins played Jen Glover in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Is Kate Robbins in Death in Paradise?

Kate Robbins plays Lucky Clayborn in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3. The actress portrays an employee of the murder victim – but is she in any way connected to his death?

This week (Sunday, February 18, 2024), a famous chef is poisoned at the grand opening of his latest hotel. The death happens during a cooking competition in which various hopefuls compete for the head chef position.

Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker and his team are left confounded when they realise that the victim didn’t consume anything different to everyone else on that day. So why have none of the other contestants fallen ill?

Meanwhile, Catherine finds herself entangled in the case when an estranged friend becomes one of the murder suspects…

What else has Kate been in?

The popular actress comedian recently guest starred as Bev in Silent Witness series 26, and has been popping up all over the place of late! Just last year, she played Vida Devine in The Good Ship Murder, Jean in The Couple Next Door, Kate in Unforgotten, and Bev in Silent Witness.

Of course, some of you will know her for being mum to Emily Atack, but she’s very much famous in her own right, too. She’s had a varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.

She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision Song Contest!

Her acting roles include playing Penny Spencer-Wright in Ricky Gervais’ black comedy After Life, where fans demanded she get her own spin-off show. She’s also voiced several characters in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.

Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted. EastEnders fans will know she recently played Jen Glover in the BBC soap.

Kate Robbins and her brother Ted had their own sketch show (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Kate Robbins related to? Who is her famous family?

Yes, Kate and Ted Robbins are related! Radio host and actor Ted is actually Kate’s older brother. The Robbins are in fact a very showbiz family, with not only Kate and Ted in the business but their younger sister Amy, too.

Amy Louise Robbins is an actress best known for her role as Dr Jill Weatherill in the British television series The Royal. She also played Sergeant Rachel James in the BBC One hospital drama Casualty.

And let’s not forget Kate’s daughter, the gorgeous Emily Atack. Emily is about to make her mum a grandmother for the first time. She is expecting her first baby with her step-cousin.

How is Kate Robbins related to Paul McCartney?

Those of you who have a keen eye for celeb facts may already know that Kate is related to another VERY famous face – namely Sir Paul McCartney.

Kate’s mum Elizabeth “Bett” Robbins was Paul’s first cousin, making him Kate’s first cousin once removed. In 1960, Paul and John Lennon performed under the band name The Nerk Twins at Bett and her husband Mike’s pub, The Fox and Hounds, in Caversham, Reading.

Kate Robbins with her famous daughter Emily Atack (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

How many children does Kate have? Is Emily Atack her daughter?

As well as being mum to well loved TV presenter Emily, 34, Kate Robbins and her ex-husband Keith have two other children.

Martha Atack, 32, is a talent manager, while George Atack, 31, is a musician and TV researcher.

Does Death in Paradise star Kate Robbins have a husband?

Kate Robbins married musician Keith Atack in 1987. However, they divorced in 2007 after 19 years of marriage.

In 2020, Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack spoke candidly about her troubled youth following her parents’ divorce which she says shattered her “idyllic childhood”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times magazine, Emily revealed: “My idyllic childhood came crashing down dramatically when Mum and Dad divorced.

“I didn’t talk to Dad for months and was angry with both of them. I pulled away from Mum, started hanging out with lads and smoking and drinking.

“I stopped listening and did what I wanted, and by the time I was 14 I was seeing this much older lad.”

Kate is reportedly single these days.

Actress Kate Robbins guest stars as Lucky Clayborn in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

What character did Kate Robbins play in Crossroads?

Kate joined Crossroads in 1981 playing the part of a pop singer Kate Loring. Kate was recording a single in the fictional motel’s basement recording studio.

The song More Than in Love was subsequently released in the UK under the name ‘Kate Robbins and Beyond’. It bagged her a major hit, reaching No.2 in the Official UK Singles Chart that year.

Was Kate Robbins in Eurovision?

In 1980, Kate and her sister Jane represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest as pop group Prima Donna.

They finished in third place, behind Germany and Ireland.

Who did Kate play in EastEnders?

Kate Robbins played Jen Glover in EastEnders, who made waves for Whitney Dean.

Jen Glover was a music producer and good friend of Sonia’s dad Rocky (Brian Conley). She headed to the Square after he sent her a video of Shona McGarty’s Whitney Dean singing in the market.

Jen was keen to work with Whitney – but she wasn’t so keen… Viewers saw her lash out at Rocky for filming her without her permission. The character offered Whitney a gig on a cruise ship but swiftly went off the idea when she learnt that Whitney had murdered Leo King… Kate appeared in the soap for several episodes in 2021.

Speaking about her role in EastEnders, Kate said: “I am so excited to be joining the show as Jen. We had a ball filming the scenes. Working with the team was a dream.”

Kate Robbins appears on Death in Paradise on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

