Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3 cast: Kate Robbins and Gordon Kennedy guest star

Death in Paradise series 13 continues this week with episode 3, and the cast includes some TV favourites…

This week (Sunday, February 18, 2024), a famous chef is poisoned at the grand opening of his latest hotel. The death happens during a cooking competition in which various hopefuls compete for the head chef position.

Ralf Little‘s DI Neville Parker and his team are left confounded when they realise that the victim didn’t consume anything different to everyone else on that day. So why have none of the other contestants fallen ill?

Meanwhile, Catherine finds herself entangled in the case when an estranged friend becomes one of the murder suspects. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3.

Actress Kate Robbins guest stars as Lucky Clayborn in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3 cast: Kate Robbins plays Lucky Clayborn

A very familiar face portrays Lucky Clayborn in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 3 – Kate Robbins! The actress, 65, portrays an employee of the murder victim – but is she in any way connected to his death?

The popular actress comedian recently guest starred as Bev in Silent Witness series 26, and has been popping up all over the place of late! Just last year, she played Vida Devine in The Good Ship Murder, Jean in The Couple Next Door, Kate in Unforgotten, and Bev in Silent Witness.

Of course, some of you will know her for being mum to Emily Atack, but she’s very much famous in her own right, too. She’s had a varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.

She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision Song Contest!

Her acting roles include playing Penny Spencer-Wright in Ricky Gervais’ black comedy After Life, where fans demanded she get her own spin-off show. She’s also voiced several characters in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.

Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted. EastEnders fans will know she recently played Jen Glover in the BBC soap.

Gordon Kennedy guest stars as Stanley Drake in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Gordon Kennedy portrays Stanley Drake

Scottish actor Gordon Kennedy, 65, joins the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 as Stanley Drake in episode 3. Stanley is the famous chef, who dies by poisoning minutes into the episode.

He first rose to fame appearing in comedy sketch shows, including The Russ Abbott Show, The Kenny Everett Television Show, The Les Dennis Laughter Show, and Hale and Pace.

Gordon famously went on to appear in the sketch show Absolutely and “progressed downwards to co-host” the ‘original’ National Lottery show, alongside Anthea Turner.

He appeared as himself in a Punt and Dennis spoof of Bugs entitled Plugs as the antagonist who rigs the lottery results to win £100 million on an eight-week rollover. He’s also known for his straight roles. He played Sergeant Bruce Hornsby in the TV movie Red Cap and subsequent spin-off series, as well as Ewan Sommerville in Glasgow Kiss.

Gordon is perhaps most famous for playing Little John in all three series of Robin Hood (from 2006 to 2009), alongside Jonas Armstrong in the leading role.

From 2010 to 2012, Gordon narrated the British edition of Kitchen Nightmares. Other notable roles include Judge Hatter in A Long Long Crime Ago, Alec in The Windsors, and Robbie in The Halcyon.

More recently, he’s played Arthur Chadwick in Harlots, Duke of Albany in The Spanish Princess, Doctor Harvey in Grantchester, Eddie Rodgers in Crime, and Superintendent De Vries in Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

Genesis Lynea as Adrianna Harper in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Actress Genesis Lynea returns as Andrina Harper Patterson

Genesis Lynea reprises her role as Andrina Harper, Selwyn’s daughter, in Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3. You know, the daughter he didn’t know he had until shocking scenes at the end of series 11!

Silent Witness fans will know Genesis well, from her role as Simone in the BBC One show. Sadly, the popular character left at the end of series 25 for a new life abroad. Little did we know she meant Saint Marie!

Bermudan-born Genesis, 34, attended the BRIT School for the performing arts when she was growing up, and became best pals with Jessie J. She appeared in musicals and Jessie’s Do It Like a Dude video in 2010, but then landed roles in TV.

Her first big TV role was in Casualty. Between 2019 and 2020, she played the character of Archie Hudson, who clashed with Connie. Genesis then appeared on the Netflix fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone as Natacha.

She also played Maddie Harper in 4 O’Clock Club, Geraldine Newcopse in A Discovery of Witches, and Sam in The Baby. More recently, she played Dee in You & Me, Tayo in Champion, and Lance Corporal Bowman in Halo.

Who else appears in the guest cast of Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 3 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays DS Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce. The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Shvorne Marks plays Dionne Bertrand. She’s known for playing Shvorne Marks in Endeavour, and Bernadette in Three Little Birds. The actress also played Brenda in The Walk-In, Mags in The Baby, and Nadia in Breeders.

Yasmin Mwanza portrays Celeste Duvall. She played Georgina Lawrence in Stephen. Meanwhile, Michael Fenton Stevens – aka Sir Henry in Benidorm – stars as Celeste Duvall. The comedian and actor has worked with Kate Robbins before, too. He played various characters in her 1988 sketch show The Kate Robbins Show, and Kate and Ted’s Show, which she led alongside her brother.

Death in Paradise series 13 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

