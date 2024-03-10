Death in Paradise: Is Danny John-Jules character Dwayne Myers back in BBC One series for good?

Danny John-Jules returns as Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise, but is he back for good?

Viewers saw the beloved character make a surprising comeback this Sunday (March 10, 2024). Dwayne arrived in Saint Marie by sea, as a (temporary?) replacement for Marlon.

Fans were devastated the previous week when Officer Marlon Pryce left the island after coming to a shock decision about this future. So is Danny John-Jules’ character Dwayne Myers back for good? Here’s everything we know…

***Warning: spoilers from Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6 ahead***

Danny John-Jules returns as Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

When did Dwayne Myers leave Death in Paradise?

Actor Danny John-Jules decided to leave Death in Paradise at the end of series 7 in 2018. He had been in the series from the very first episode back in 2011.

At the time, the BBC confirmed that filming for the 2019 run had begun without the actor, who was also famous for his role as Cat in sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf.

However, his character was not killed off, unlike Ben Miller‘s DI Richard Poole in series three.

Instead, it was revealed that Dwayne had left to go on an “epic voyage” with his estranged father Nelson (Ram John Holder) after they reconnected, but he was never actually seen leaving on-screen.

Series producer Tim Key said: “We’re very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, whose brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success. We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again.

It was understood Danny wanted to leave on a high to pursue other acting work.

Who replaced Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise?

Officer Dwayne Myers was replaced at Saint Marie police station by Commissioner Patterson’s niece, Officer Ruby Patterson, played by Shyko Amos.

At the time, the team was led by DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

Actress Shyko Amos left at the end of series 9 in 2020.

Danny John-Jules returned as Dwayne Myers in the 2021 Christmas special (Credit: Red Planet/Denis Guyenon)

Dwayne Myers returns to Death in Paradise, but is he back for good?

In Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6, actor Danny John-Jules made a surprising return to Saint Marie. BBC One had teased the reappearance of “an old face”, but in fact there were two!

Both Danny’s character Dwayne Myers and Josephine Jobert‘s Florence Cassell returned in the epic episode. Halfway through the episode, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson said to Neville: “Ready to meet your new colleague?”

After giving Neville a hug, Dwayne said: “I heard the team were on their knees without me. So here I am, the full package!”

Dwayne is then thrown into the team’s latest case. We subsequently learnt that coming to Saint Marie had been Nelson’s idea… Although he has not yet turned up. Dwayne revealed his dad “hasn’t got as much life left as I’ve been making out”. That’s the reason they are really back.

Dwayne explained: “This is where he wants to spend the rest of his days.”

BBC One has not confirmed whether Danny John-Jules OR Josephine Jobert will be staying for long. They are keeping tight-lipped on the subject.

What is the relationship between Dwayne and Darlene?

Darlene is NOT pleased to see Dwayne again, and gives him a frosty reception. Fans of the show will know that they were previously going out with each other.

Talking about their relationship, actress Ginny Holder said: “Back then, Darlene was Dwayne’s love interest. He was very, very, very, very popular, very cheeky.

“I really loved their relationship. He was always trying to lead her on or play games with her, but she was always one or two steps ahead and always caught him out. She just loved the relationship with Dwayne.”

She added: “And then he ended up going off with his father, and she was just left!”

Danny John-Jules partnered with Amy Dowden on Strictly in 2018 (Credit: BBC One)

What has Danny John-Jules been doing since Death in Paradise?

Since leaving Death in Paradise in 2018, Danny returned to Red Dwarf, the role which helped make him famous. The last series aired in 2020.

He went on to play Maurice in the 2021 Sky Original film Creation Stories. That same year, Danny returned to Death in Paradise for the first time. He appeared in the 2021 Christmas special, where he met Ralf Little‘s character DI Neville Parker for the first time.

DIP fans were thrilled to see Dwayne Myers return in the festive episode. He returned to the island after he had been travelling for four years with his dad, Nelson. The police officer joined Neville and Florence to help them solve another murder case. The special also saw the introduction of Tahj Miles‘ character Marlon Pryce.

Dwayne confided in Marlon that his dad was “very ill” and that he needed to go back home to be with him.

After the brief return to Saint Marie, Danny popped up as Ben Lovedon in the cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. In 2022, he played Mr. Rossini in one episode of Dodger, and Paul Human in the spook documentary The Kemps: All Gold.

Was Danny on Strictly?

Danny John-Jules, 63, took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, the year he left Death in Paradise. His stint on the dancing show was mired in controversy.

He hit the headlines after reportedly leaving professional partner Amy Dowden in tears during training and telling her: “I’m the star, not you.”

However, Amy insisted: “I never felt bullied or threatened by Danny, I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final.”

After being heavily criticised by the judges, Danny retweeted a string of messages accusing the show of a vendetta against him, after he finished bottom of the leaderboard.

Danny and Amy were the seventh couple to leave the show, after a tense dance-off with Graeme Swann and his partner Oti Mabuse. After being voted off the BBC show, the Red Dwarf actor allegedly threw a tantrum at the after-party, blaming bosses and his partner Amy Dowden for his exit.

Danny decided NOT to do the traditional exit interview on spin-off show, It Takes Two. His wife Petula Langlais also hit out at the show on Twitter, claiming they “threw Danny under that bus” and asked: “Why are you trying to destroy him?”

Danny John-Jules with wife Petula Langlais (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Danny was ‘targeted’ by Strictly bosses

Appearing on the My Time Capsule podcast, hosted by Michael Fenton Stevens, Danny later claimed he was targeted by the show’s producers.

He said: “It’s a dirty show on that level. On that level it’s a filthy show – it’s based on tabloid stories. The thing about Strictly is that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going into a well-oiled machine which at that time was the biggest show on telly.

“I already knew when I went in there what they were expecting of me. Because I wasn’t giving them anything to chew on, they just went out there and made it up.”

Read more: BBC announces new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise, set in Australia

Death in Paradise continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Dwayne Myers’ return to Death in Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.