Death in Paradise: Favourite to replace Ralf Little revealed after DI Neville Parker announced he’s leaving

DI Neville Parker has announced his intention to leave Saint Marie, leaving some Death in Paradise fans convinced that actor Ralf Little is leaving – so who will be his replacement?

In episode 6 of the BBC One’s 13th series, Neville revealed his plans to go travelling in search of love. And the latest series completes his fifth as the lead role. That’s more episodes than any other DI, including Ben Miller, Ardal O’Hanlon, and Kris Marshall.

The fan favourite dropped the mother of all bombshells, when he revealed he was leaving Saint Marie. So is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise, and who could be his replacement?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Neville revealed his intentions to leave Saint Marie in Death in Paradise series 13 (Credit: BBC One)

Ralf Little replacement on Death in Paradise: Is DI Neville Parker leaving?

At the end of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6, allergy-prone DI Neville Parker announced he planned to leave Saint Marie to go travelling, and hopefully find love on his adventures.

Talking to Sergeant Naomi Thomas (played by Shantol Jackson) at the end of a hard day cracking cases, Neville said: “Well, I’ve finally figured out what I’d like to put at the top of my bucket list. Finding love again.”

After he and his ex-girlfriend Zoe realised they no longer had chemistry after sharing a kiss, Neville realised he was no closer to finding love.

He continued: “If there’s one thing this job teaches you it’s that life is too short. It’s not just the cases. It’s what happened with the Commissioner a few weeks ago. So I need to be more like Zoe. Really take a risk. Go for it, before it’s too late.

“This is a small island. It’s full of ghosts for me – Florence, Sophie/Rebecca. What are the chances of me finding love again here? So if I do want to find The One, and I really do, I’m going to have to put myself out there literally. So I’m going travelling. I’m leaving Saint Marie.”

Of course, just moments after Neville’s announcement, Death in Paradise fans saw the return of Florence (Josephine Jobert). And many DIP fans believe her return spells the end of Neville in Saint Marie.

Has Ralf Little quit his role of DI Neville Parker?

Ralf Little has not confirmed he is leaving Death in Paradise. The actor is the longest surviving DI on Saint Marie so far, with four and a half series under his belt.

Talking about his future on the show in February 2024, Ralf said he had no plans to leave the series, but admitted it’s not always up to him.

He said: “I don’t know [about series 14]. I have no idea, I’m not gonna swerve answering the question. I don’t know which direction they’re gonna go in. I have honestly no idea and they haven’t told me.

“Maybe they had no idea yet. I, like the rest of you, are going to be just sitting and asking, ‘Who’s next?’ Who knows? No idea. But we’ll see what happens.”

Neville Parker and Florence Cassell last worked together in 2022 (Credit: Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge)

Fans think Neville Parker is leaving…

Viewers watching from home began to suspect series 13 could be Ralf Little’s last as DI Neville Parker.

One wrote: “Not sure I’m ready for a new DI #DeathInParadise.”

Another added: “I just have a feeling this is Neville’s last season and he’s moving on… Who’s the next DI?”

A third said: “Without doubt, a love match for Florence and Neville. But she is only back for a short stint to fulfil Neville’s leaving storyline. They will head off together happy and in love. New single grumpy DI arrives from U.K. and heads to the shack.”

“Definitely Florence and Neville heading off into the sunset together,” agreed another. “Either end of this series or half way through next. No way Camille back getting DI. The formula is set in stone. British single DI living in the shack end of ! New blood coming by next year.”

Others wondered if Florence could be the new DI, with one typing: “We can’t have two DS. So either this is Florence realising she likes Neville and leaves with him or she is the new DI. #DeathInParadise.”

“The DI’s normally get 3/4 series, so it’s his time,” said another. “Will they run off into the sunset together, or is Florence going to be the new DI?”

Who is the replacement for Ralf Little on Death in Paradise?

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius told us that Simon Bird is the favourite to replace Ralf Little.

She told us: “With 4/1 odds, The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird has emerged as the favourite candidate to replace Ralf on Death in Paradise. Bird, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns, seems like a natural choice for the role. His portrayal could echo Humphrey’s chaotic yet effective policing style on the show!”

Second favourite to be Ralf Little’s replacement is Diane Morgan at 7/1. The Motherland actress would be the first woman to take the lead.

Next likely candidate is Mathew Horne at 5/1. The Gavin & Stacey star is just quirky enough and known for his comedic roles.

Comedian and Weakest Link host Romesh Ranganathan follows at 8/1, alongside former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker who is also at 8/1. Lastly, Jaye Griffiths – who played DI Karen Flitcroft on the show in 2023 – is at 16/1.

Of course, there are some who believe Josephine Jobert’s character Florence Cassell will replace DI Neville Parker… Watch this space for more information as it’s revealed.

The penultimate episode of Death in Paradise series 13 airs on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

