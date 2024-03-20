BBC confirms the fate of Neville and Florence with new preview photos of Death in Paradise series 13 finale

BBC One has given Death in Paradise fans a glimmer of hope that Florence and Neville might finally be about to get together. And that is finally with a capital F!

Viewers have watched in prolonged agony as poor Neville’s doe-eyed love for Florence has gone unrequited ever since they first started working together in 2021.

The character, played by Josephine Jobert, left Saint Marie in January 2022, leaving Neville heartbroken. And, since then, he’s been hurt time and time again. First by Sophie/Rebecca, and later by his ex Zoe, posing as ‘SunsetChaser’ blogger Chloe.

So isn’t it about time Neville was put out of his misery and got a happy ending? Good news: BBC One has released new preview pictures of the series 13 finale, which hint at better times for Neville (who, of course, didn’t leave the island in the penultimate episode!).

Florence and Neville are finally reunited in the Death in Paradise series 13 finale (Credit: BBC One)

Neville and Florence reunite in Death in Paradise series 13 finale

In the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise (Sunday, March 17, 2024), viewers were left frustrated as Neville ‘left’ Saint Marie to go travelling.

Or at least, we were led to believe he had. But we didn’t see him getting on the plane, and there were plenty of clues that Neville hadn’t actually left Saint Marie for good.

Sadly, Florence hadn’t made it back to the island to say goodbye to him. So fans were left without a Floville reunion.

However, new preview pictures of episode 8 show Neville and Florence hugging on the beach. Whether this is a friendly greeting, or a romantic embrace, remains to be seen, though.

Ralf Little as Neville, and Josephine Jobert as Florence – but will they get together? (Credit: BBC One)

Do Neville and Florence get together in Death in Paradise?

At this point, we think it’s VERY likely that Neville (Ralf Little) and Florence will get together at the end of Death in Paradise. The scriptwriters have set us up nicely for the pair to get together. And Florence has even admitted she has feelings for Neville.

While a photo of the pair might not prove much – apart from the fact they DO reunite after all – we all know DIP is a feel-good show. The perfect series 13 ending would be a sunset kiss and a declaration of their mutual love.

BBC One teases: “Neville bumps into Florence, and is barely able to contain his excitement. After catch-up drinks and a stroll on the beach, Florence divulges her feelings, gauging Neville’s thoughts on their future relationship.

“But is Neville able to give things a chance, or is it just too late for the DI to consider a future on the island? With lifechanging decisions on the horizon for our seemingly star-crossed lovers, a dramatic series is brought to a staggering close…. Will Saint Marie be the same again?”

Watch this space.

Neville cracks another case in Death in Paradise – but is it his last? (Credit: BBC One)

Plot of Death in Paradise series 13 finale

The plot synopsis for the series 13 finale explains WHY Neville returns to Saint Marie.

We’re told that Neville falls asleep on the plane after taking antihistamines to take the edge off the flight. Coupled with the rum punches from his leaving do, he misses the whole flight.

When he wakes up, fellow passenger Kurt is missing, who Neville chatted to pre-flight. But the rest of the crew and fellow fliers swear there was no one else on the flight…

The plot synopsis reads: “Things then take a mysterious turn when Kurt’s body is found on a beach in Saint Marie… Is Neville’s mind playing tricks on him while under the influence, or is there conspiracy afoot?

“Looking into Kurt’s background, the team discover he’s been living with married couple, Taylor and Chelsea, and having an affair with the latter.

“With Kurt unexpectedly informing Chelsea of his departure and then leaving immediately, could his murder have something to do with her, or has her husband discovered her disloyalty?”

The series 13 finale of Death in Paradise airs on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

