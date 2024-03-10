Death in Paradise on BBC One: Everything you need to know about Florence Cassell’s return and if she’s back for good

Death in Paradise writers have given fans what they really, really want – Florence Cassell back on the show, but is the Josephine Jobert character back for good?

The BBC One dropped the mother of all bombshells during episode 6 of series 13 (Sunday, March 10, 2024) when Florence appeared at the end of the hour-long instalment.

This happened just moments after Neville Parker revealed a secret of his own. The allergy-prone DI announced he planned to leave Saint Marie to go travelling, and hopefully find love on his adventures.

So what better timing for Florence to pop back up! Viewers will know that Neville has held a flame for Florence since they first met in 2021. Will she arrive in Saint Marie in time to make Neville stay? Or could she even be his replacement?

Here’s everything we know so far about Florence Cassell’s return, and if she is back for good in Death in Paradise.

***Warning: spoilers from Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6 ahead***

Neville Parker and Florence Cassell last worked together in 2022 (Credit: Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge)

When and why did Florence Cassell leave Death in Paradise?

Detective sergeant Florence Cassell – played by French singer and actress Josephine Jobert – first appeared on the BBC One programme back in 2015, but left in 2019. She returned in 2021, only to leave the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie again in 2022.

Long enough for DI Neville Parker to fall in love with her!

Saying goodbye after wrapping up a big case, Florence told DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) that it was time to start afresh somewhere new. She told him: “If I’m going to start properly living again, it has to be somewhere else, where there are no ghosts.”

Death In Paradise fans had suspected that Florence was going to leave, but they were still gutted when their predictions came true in January 2022.

At the time, actress Josephine revealed that her “dream job” would be something thrilling like an action film. She even set her sights on a 007 flick!

She told Hello!: “I would like to do an action movie, like Lara Croft, James Bond, something that requires preparation like training before filming, when you learn new skills, to fight martial arts or something.”

Fans of the show will know that Florence first left Saint Marie in 2019. The character moved to Martinique following the death of her fiancé Patrice. However, she made a surprise return to the Caribbean for the 10th series.

Is Florence back in Death in Paradise for good?

At the end of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6, Florence Cassell made a surprising return to the BBC One series. After a rollercoaster few days – Marlon’s departure, Neville’s ex-girlfriend Zoe turning up – viewers saw Commissioner Selwyn Patterson take a call. Just seconds (seconds!) after Neville announced his decision to leave Saint Marie, Selwyn spoke to Florence.

Smiling broadly, he said: “Hello? So it’s true! You can come out of witness protection.”

In turn, Florence replied: “It sure is, sir. Miss me?” To which every single viewer roared: “YES!”

A sneak preview of the upcoming episode 7 then teased Neville learning about Florence’s return. We then see her helping with their latest investigation via video conferencing. Neville then sends Florence a text saying: “Good to see you today. We’ve missed you.” To which she replied: “Good to see you too.”

Talking to Officer Darlene later, Florence says: “I missed him more than I thought I would.” In turn, Darlene tells her: “You’ve got to know. The Inspector is leaving Saint Marie.”

She then pledges to “make it back” before he leaves. And we see a plane landing or taking off… Oh come on, if this isn’t setting Neville and Florence up for a beautiful relationship, then we will RIOT!

So is Florence Cassell back in Death in Paradise for good? BBC One are keeping tight-lipped, but we have very high hopes. We’re talking Mount Everest proportions. After everything Neville has been through recently with Sophie, and his ex-Zoe, surely this is his time for some happiness?

Ralf Little had his heart broken by Sophie (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Will Florence and Neville finally get together?

If millions of viewers want Florence and Neville to get together, Death in Paradise scriptwriters had better put their big boy pants on if they’re going to disappoint us.

They certainly seem to be building us up for a sweet reunion. A recent storyline saw Neville chatting to online blogger Chloe – whom many viewers hoped was really Florence.

Although Chloe turned out to be Neville’s ex-girlfriend Zoe, the pair soon decided any chemistry they once had was gone. So… The situation is RIPE for Neville and Florence to finally get together.

Of course, BBC One is naturally keeping schtum.

What’s the history between Florence and Neville?

Neville developed feelings for Florence while working with her, and is clearly still in love with her. But did she ever have feelings for him?

She once revealed that she’d prefer to stay friends. During the 2021 Christmas episode, Neville received a video call Florence from France, and he asked her out on a date.

But Neville’s screen froze and the pair couldn’t continue chatting. At the end of the festive episode, Florence admitted to Catherine (Elizabeth Bourgine) that she had heard everything but couldn’t decide what to do.

Not long into the opening instalment of the new series, Florence addressed the incident. Catherine asked her: “Has there been any more mention of… you know what?”

Florence replied: “No, not since the call at Christmas. He’s said nothing. He still doesn’t know I heard him.”

When Catherine inquired how Florence felt about him, she replied: “He’s such a good friend that I think that’s how I’d like to keep things between us.

Their relationship is one of the biggest will-they-won’t-theys on TV since Mulder and Scully in The X Files. But could this be their year?

Find out if Florence Cassell is back for good in Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7 on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

