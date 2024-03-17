Death in Paradise: All the clues Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker has NOT left Saint Marie

Death in Paradise fans probably need a nice cup of tea, and a lie down right now, after a pretty emotional penultimate episode of series 13 – but has DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie for good?

In the latest instalment (Sunday, March 17, 2024), viewers saw Ralf Little‘s character pack up his backpack, and head to the airport after his leaving drinks.

The popular character had decided to go travelling in his pursuit of love. However, like us, we’re sure those watching at home would have been screaming at their television sets!

Neville had been hoping that former colleague Florence would make it back to Saint Marie in time for his farewell do, but she was stuck on the island of Saint Auguste, solving the death of a British tourist.

So has Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie for good? Here are all the clues he hasn’t!

***Warning: spoilers from Death in Paradise series 13 episode 7 ahead***

Has Ralf Little’s popular Death in Paradise character DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie for good? (Credit: BBC One)

Has DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie? Why is he going travelling?

In episode 6 of series 13, fan favourite Neville dropped the mother of all bombshells. He revealed he planned to depart the island to go travelling, and hopefully find love on his adventures.

Talking to Sergeant Naomi Thomas (played by Shantol Jackson), Neville said: “Well, I’ve finally figured out what I’d like to put at the top of my bucket list. Finding love again.”

He continued: “If there’s one thing this job teaches you it’s that life is too short. It’s not just the cases. It’s what happened with the Commissioner a few weeks ago. So I need to be more like Zoe. Really take a risk. Go for it, before it’s too late.

“This is a small island. It’s full of ghosts for me – Florence, Sophie/Rebecca. What are the chances of me finding love again here? So if I do want to find The One, and I really do, I’m going to have to put myself out there literally. So I’m going travelling. I’m leaving Saint Marie.”

Dramatically, just moments after Neville’s announcement, viewers discovered that Florence (Josephine Jobert) was free from witness protection and heading back to Saint Marie…

Of course, we all wanted the pair to reunite, have a passionate kiss, and for Neville to change his mind about leaving. But, things didn’t quite work out like that…

What happened in the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise series 13?

In the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise series 13, all eyes were on Neville and Florence. However, just as Florence was heading back to Saint Marie, a murder needed investigating on the island of Saint Auguste, where she’d been living.

The team then found themselves split between Saint Marie and the island of Saint Auguste. While Neville tried to solve the crime on Saint Marie, Florence, Darlene, and Dwayne stayed on Saint Auguste.

Meanwhile, Neville was preparing to go travelling… He – and millions of viewers – hoped Florence would get back to Saint Marie in time to say goodbye. But she didn’t.

DI Neville was last seen looking forlorn about to board a plane to who knows where. But hang on, we didn’t actually see him get on…

Josephine Jobert character Florence Cassell finally admitted she had feelings for Neville in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Has DI Neville Parker left Saint Marie? All the clue he has NOT

Although cheeky Death in Paradise writers would like us to think Neville got on that plane, we didn’t actually see him get in. Yes, we saw him on the steps, but there was no shot of him sitting on the plane or staring sadly out of the window…

Don’t forget this is the man who doesn’t take risks – would he really fly away from the love of his life just as she returns?

Viewers saw Florence finally admitting her feelings for Neville. In a chat with Officer Darlene later, Florence said: “I missed him more than I thought I would. A lot more actually.

“When you are alone for so long, you start to realise who matters to you most. Because what you miss is how they make you feel.”

She later pledged to “make it back” before he left, but instead the pair were forced to say goodbye over the phone.

We don’t think Death in Paradise writers are THAT cruel. This is a feel-good show, remember! Now the pair have both admitted their feelings (to other people at least), they deserve a happy ending. Their reunion would be the series 13 finale that all the viewers would like to see. And a series 14 with them working together again? Bliss!

Oh, and another big clue that Neville hasn’t left? We didn’t see his leaving do, or any goodbyes. If the character was REALLY leaving Saint Marie for good, there would have been fanfare, hugs and expensive guest stars…

The plane, dear readers, was a red herring. If it wasn’t, and Neville has really gone, we will RIOT!

Death in Paradise series 13 concludes on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

