Death in Paradise series 13 episode 1: Guest cast of 100th episode includes Sean Maguire and Cathy Tyson

Death in Paradise is back with its 100th episode and it’s a dramatic one, with a great guest cast – including Sean Maguire and Cathy Tyson.

Series 13 of the popular Caribbean crime drama finally lands on our screens with a landmark 100th episode, which will see one of the show’s beloved characters fighting for their life.

Episode 1 of the new series shows Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) being honoured with a lavish dinner, celebrating 50 incredible and loyal years of police service.

However, the festivities at the Saint Marie yacht club end in horror, when he is shot at close range and left floating face down in the sea. Will Selwyn survive?

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast of the Death in Paradise 100th episode.

Actor Sean Maguire guest stars as Marlon Collins in the cast of the Death in Paradise 100th episode (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise 100th episode guest cast: Sean Maguire plays Marlon Collins

Long-term fans of Death in Paradise may well remember Sean Maguire has appeared in the series before. In the very first episode of the first series, in 2011, he played yacht thief Marlon Collins.

So Commissioner Selwyn isn’t best pleased to see him appointed as caretaker manager of his beloved Saint Marie yacht club…

Of course, viewers will no doubt recognise actor Sean for his early fame as a child actor-turned-pop star. Sean, now 47, first made his name as a tweenager when he appeared in Grange Hill.

He portrayed Tegs Ratcliffe from 1988 to 1991. But that wasn’t his first screen role; he’d actually been in two films by then, from as young as six years old.

In between chart success with songs including Good Day, and Someone to Love, Sean went on to play Simon Leighton in Dodgem, before landing another huge TV role – in EastEnders. He portrayed Aidan Brosnan in the BBC soap for 73 episodes in 1993.

He subsequently starred as Marty Dangerfield in Dangerfield, Lee Wilson in Sunburn, and PC Sean McCartney in Scott & Bailey, before jetting off to LA to try his luck. And he had more than some, appearing in US sitcoms including Off Centre, Eve, and The Class.

He led the cast of comedy Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, before winning his next huge role – Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time. Other notables shows he’s starred in include The Magicians, The 100, Electric Easy, Action Royale, and S.W.A.T.

More recently, he played Grant in the film A Snowy Day in Oakland.

Cathy Tyson guest stars as Jacqueline StClair in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Actress Cathy Tyson portrays Jacqueline StClair

The guest cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 1 also include veteran actress Cathy Tyson, now 58.

Cathy’s first ever TV role was as Joanna in the 1984 TV series Scully, but it was her next role that catapulted her to global fame. Two years later, in 1986, Cathy portrayed sex worker Simone in the award-winning film Mona Lisa, opposite Bob Hoskins. She was just 21.

After Mona Lisa, Cathy starred in the Wes Craven 1988 horror film The Serpent and the Rainbow. But it was another prostitute role which returned her to the spotlight in 1995. She starred as Carol Johnson in the hugely successful ITV drama series Band of Gold. The series ran from 1995 to 1997, and also starred Samantha Morton, Geraldine James, and Barbara Dickson. The spin-off, simply titled Gold, aired in 1997.

Cathy also played Steph McKenzie in the soap Night and Day, Miss Gayle in Grange Hill, and single mum Andrea Hayworth in Emmerdale. More recently, she’s popped up in McDonald & Dodds, Maternal, The Sandman, and Wolfe.

In 2021, she played Polly in the heartbreaking Covid drama Help, starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham – later to be her co-star in Boiling Point. In 2023, Cathy was cast as Carly’s mum Vivian in the TV spin off of the film set in a stressful restaurant kitchen. This year, she played Doris Mathis in the Apple TV+ series Criminal Record.

Leon Herbert joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Lincoln StClair Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise 100th episode guest cast: Leon Herbert is Lincoln StClair

Actor Leon Herbert, 68, guest stars as Lincoln StClair, Selwyn’s good friend. He’ll be familiar to both fans of TV and film, thanks to his career spanning four decades.

Leon is perhaps most famous for playing Polish Joe in The Paradise Club, and Eutroclus in Outlander. He also played Dr. Kahari in Silent Witness, DCI Elijah Campbell in I Killed Molly Monroe, and Vernon Eriksen in Roslund & Hellström: Cell 8.

More recently, he played Dr Rogers in Inside No 9, and Malcolm Charles in Grace. Leon has been in a multitude of films, including Alien 3 where he portrayed Edward Boggs, and Scandal, where he played Lucky Gordon.

Mensah Bediako as Alton Garvey in Death in Paradise series 13 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Actor Mensah Bediako plays Alton Garvey

Meanwhile, Mensah Bediako portrays Alton Garvey in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 1.

No spoilers at all here if I tell you that he appears to be the person who shoots Selwyn… Viewers can see he’s holding the gun. So DI Neville Parker must find out why.

Actor Mensah has been on our screens ever since 2006, when he first appeared in a short film called Blood Ties. He’s since appeared in dozens of TV dramas including Chasing Shadows, and In the Long Run. he even popped up in an episode of EastEnders playing John Phillips.

More recently, he played Zinska in the 2022 Star Wars spin-off Andor, and Mr Harris in Romantic Getaway.

Who else appears in the guest cast of the Death in Paradise 100th episode?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of series 13 episode 1 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce. The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Meanwhile, newcomer Marson Francisco portrays a Young Selwyn in the cast. He’s only ever appeared in one episode of Doctors before now.

Read more: BBC announces new Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise, set in Australia

Death in Paradise series 13 starts on Sunday, February 04, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

Who would you like to see join the cast of Death in Paradise in the future? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.