Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6 cast: Gabrielle Glaister, John Gordon Sinclair, and Ronni Ancona star

Death in Paradise series 13 continues with episode 6 – and, having seen the preview, we promise you this is the best episode yet, and not just because of the cast.

This week (Sunday, March 10, 2024), Coronation Street star Gabrielle Glaister, Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair, and comedian Ronni Ancona join the guest line up.

In the episode, a tourist is stabbed to death while travelling down one floor, all alone, in a hotel lift… As the team investigates the victim’s loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets.

Meanwhile, an mysterious woman watches everything unfold from the shadows. Death in Paradise fans will be thrilled to see an old face return to Saint Marie to replace Marlon, but isn’t met with open arms by everyone!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6.

Death in Paradise welcomes John Gordon Sinclair to the cast as Joe (Credit: BBC One)

John Gordon Sinclair stars as Joe Blythe in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6

Actor John Gordon Sinclair, 62, guest stars as Joe Blythe in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13.

The Scottish star has been on our TV screens for four decades, and is also a crime writer now. John portrayed Andy in That Sinking Feeling in his first TV role in 1979, when he was just 17.

Since then, he has starred in numerous TV and film roles, including Gregory in 1980’s Gregory’s Girl and the sequel Gregory’s Two Girls in 1999.

He also voiced PK in Fraggle Rock, starred as Gavin in Snakes and Ladders, and Ted in Mad About Alice. John has also appeared in Bergerac, Marple, Rab C Nesbitt and Ill Behaviour. He portrayed a Navy SEAL Commander in the Brad Pitt film World War Z in 2013.

Most recently, John played Drew Cubbin in the Scottish drama Traces, opposite Martin Compston. He also portrayed Friedrich Engels in the film Miss Marx in 2020, starring Vigil actress Romola Garai.

Death in Paradise series 13 guest stars Ronni Ancona as Lexi (Credit: BBC One)

Ronni Ancona plays Lexi Reed

Actress and comedian Ronni Ancona plays the mysterious Lexi Reed in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6.

Lincolnshire-born Ronni, 57, is perhaps best known for being an impressionist. She fronted The Big Impression, which she co-wrote and starred in, alongside Alistair McGowan in 1999 and beyond. She famously mimicked Victoria Beckham, Audrey Hepburn, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Julia Roberts, and Madonna.

Ronni also starred in the first series of the BAFTA-winning ITV series The Sketch Show. Ronni, short for Veronica, went straight for her role as Judith in Last Tango in Halifax. Other notable roles include Anne Marie in Hope Springs, Jenna in Skins, and Donna in The Trip.

In 2021, she won Pointless Celebrities alongside Jan Ravens, and upset some viewers when she appeared on House of Games the same year. Ronni has also been in a number of successful films, including The Trip to Italy, and is known for her work in theatre.

Taj Atwal portrays Neville’s ex-girlfriend Zoe in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Taj Atwal portrays Zoe

Norwich-born Taj Atwal returns as Zoe Ainsworth, whose arrival in episode 5 had a significant impact on DI Neville Parker. Of course, Line of Duty fans will know the actress for playing Tatleen Sahota in the Jed Mercurio drama.

Taj, 36, recently played Jasmine in the cast of Too Good To Be True on Channel 5. Before that, she played Rana in the Hull-based sitcom Hullraisers (2022-2023). She’s also had roles in Trying, and The Control Room.

In 2021, Taj appeared in season four of lotto win-themed anthology drama The Syndicate. She portrayed Roxy Varma, a Kennels worker who won a windfall alongside colleagues.

Other significant roles include Elara in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s comedy Truth Seekers (2020). She also played Jasminder in Ruth Jones‘ comedy Stella (2012-2016), and Jasmine in pregnancy drama In The Club (2014-2016).

Theatre goers might have seen her playing Meena Khan in the West End stage production of East is East. She appeared on stage alongside Jane Horrocks at Trafalgar Studios.

Actress Gabrielle Glaister as Cora in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Gabrielle Glaister plays Cora Blythe

Gloucestershire-born actress Gabrielle Glaister, 63, joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Cora Blythe. But Trigger Point might recognise her for her recent role as Martina Wyatt in series 2 of the ITV thriller!

Martina Wyatt was a character who made a brief appearance in episode 3 of the explosive ITV drama. She was keen to discover the identity of the terrorist cell terrorising London’s streets.

Soap fans will know Gabrielle Glaister best from a handful of high-profile roles. She famously portrayed Patricia Farnham in the Channel 4 soap Brookside between 1990 and 1997. Patricia moved to Brookside Close with husband Max in July 1990. She was known for her feud with Max’s ex wife Susannah, and for having a child with Down’s syndrome. She departed in 1996 when she fled to France.

Her next major soap role was playing troublemaking hairdresser Debs Brownlow in Corrie. Debs was the sister of Street legend Natalie Barnes (also known as Natalie Horrocks). And, to Corrie fans’ astonishment, she turned out to be even more trouble than her sister!

Debs got a job at Audrey’s salon and started a romance with Duggie Ferguson – Natalie’s boss at the Rovers. But Duggie was still grieving the death of his wife and Debs had a fling with Dev Alahan. She and Duggie eventually reunited, and Debs settled in Coronation Street.

After leaving Coronation Street, Gabrielle went on to play another Patricia – ‘Trish’ Wallace in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs. She first arrived in Charnham in 2004, and left in 2005 in dramatic circumstances. Pete Callan shot her during a siege at The Black Swan. She was hospitalised and later jailed.

She subsequently appeared in Emmerdale in 2019, playing Hilary Benshaw. Hilary became a rival to Nicola King when she ran for election to the local council.

Years later, Gabrielle returned to Weatherfield to play Bernie’s lookalike Fern Lindon. The actress also famously played the iconic Bob in BlackAdder, Alison Pinion in Unforgotten, and Donna Collyer in Silent Witness.

Ellise Chappell plays Holly Portlake in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Ellise Chappell plays Holly Portlake

Actress Ellise Chappell, 31, joins the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6 as Holly Portlake.

Poldark fans will know Warwickshire-born Ellise as Morwenna Carne, a role she played in the ITV drama fro 2017 to 2019. Her first role on TV was in 2016, when she portrayed Wendy Roberts in two episodes of New Blood.

Ellise also starred as Clara Simms in Miss Scarlet and the Duke, before winning the role of Mona in Young Wallander in 2020. She’s also popped up in the films Reappear, Yesterday, and The Young Dragonslayer.

The Great star Ali Ariaie portrays Sam Portland in the cast of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who else stars in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of season 13 episode 3 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays DS Naomi Thomas, while The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Of course, sadly Small Axe actor Tahj Miles, who played Officer Marlon Pryce, left at the end of episode 5.

Meanwhile, Ali Ariaie portrays Sam Portland. He’s probably best known for playing Raskolvy in The Great, but he also played John in the recent steamy C5 thriller The Couple Next Door. HIs first ever role was as Kai in the 2016 series Raised by Wolves.

There are some other recognisable faces that pop up in this episode, but we are sworn to secrecy until it has aired. But we promise you won’t be disappointed…

Death in Paradise series 13 episode 6 airs on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

