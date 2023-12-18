Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers reaches cancer ‘milestone’ as he enjoys Christmas ‘I thought I’d never see’

Celebrity chef Dave Myers is back on our TV screens after taking two years off to battle cancer.

The Hairy Bikers star is making a welcome return in a Christmas special tomorrow night (December 19) alongside best pal and fellow chef Si King.

Now Dave, 66, has issued a heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff who helped him to get here.

He said: “It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d be here to enjoy and thanks to these people I am, which I’m heartily grateful for. It’s not closure as I’m still having treatment but it’s a bloody good milestone.”

Dave Myers on ‘joyous’ new show

In May 2022, Dave announced that he’d been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The typically hairy chef lost his trademark beard during the gruelling treatment.

Now he and fellow biker Si have filmed a festive special in which they share food with the people Dave owes his life to.

Dave said: “There’s the nurses, the consultants, the physiotherapists who taught me to walk again. There was a guy who sold me a motorbike and got me back onto bikes, because I had to learn to ride again. It really is a joyous occasion.”

It’s definitely going to be an emotional one!

Si on Dave: ‘He’s very courageous’

Meanwhile, Si said that it was “incredibly emotional” to get back on a bike with his best mate again after all Dave’s been through.

Si explained: “I genuinely don’t have any words, it was incredibly emotional because it’s what we do. It was the return for Dave and for me to normal a little bit and that was very precious when things haven’t been for Dave.

“It was lush to see Dave in my rear-view mirror riding saying ‘are you sure we’re not turning left here’.”

The friends decided to throw a Christmas banquet to say thank you to everyone who has helped in Dave’s recovery.

Si explained: “It was a programme that took a lot of courage, particularly for Dave, and he’s a very courageous man and I’m very privileged to have him as my friend.”

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas airs on Tuesday 19 December on BBC Two.

