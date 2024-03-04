Dancing On Ice viewers thrilled as Miles Nazaire is ‘knocked down a peg or two’: ‘Shouldn’t have such a big head, son’

Dancing On Ice star Miles Nazaire escaped elimination last night (March 3) and landed a spot in next weekend’s final, but he didn’t appear too happy with the judges’ feedback.

Last night’s semi-final was dubbed ‘flying week’, as contestants soared above the ice rather than skate on it – something that caused some unrest among viewers on the Twitter hashtag.

However, after being awarded a 9.5 from Ashley Banjo and a 9 from the other judges – Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean – Miles and partner Vanessa Bauer appeared a little put out.

And that’s because, viewers reckon, the pair were after a 10.

Dancing On Ice: Miles and Vanessa ‘fuming’

After their skate – or, rather, flight – to Michael Bublé’s Feeling Good, Dancing On Ice viewers delivered their verdict on Miles and Vanessa.

“He’ll be lucky to get through tonight. The routine was impressive, Vanessa was brave, but no skating so…,” said one.

Another added: “Yes Miles is so good, bit he is so cocky and overconfident, I’d much rather Greg Rutherford win.”

Others weren’t so kind, after announcer Sam Matterface declared the scores weren’t “quite what he was looking for”.

“No 10s this week you smug [bleep],” said one.

Not getting a 10 tonight is karma.

As the scores came in, another noted Miles’ unimpressed demeanour and said: “Ahahahaha Miles is fuming…shouldn’t be such a big head son.

“Not getting a 10 tonight is karma,” said another, although we’re entirely unsure as to what Miles has done to deserve said “karma”.

Who left Dancing On Ice last night?

However, Miles did do well in the solo skate, landing four points after coming second to Greg Rutherford.

And, he wasn’t in the bottom two when the judges’ scores were combined with the audience vote.

Adele Roberts and Amber Davies had to skate again, with Amber leaving the competition.

Miles and Vanessa, meanwhile, will be busy practising the Bolero for next weekend’s final.

“Greg or Miles to win!” declared one fan.

You can watch the Dancing On Ice final on Sunday (March 12) at 6.25pm on ITV1.

