Fresh off his Strictly victory, Chris McCausland has revealed he won’t be participating in the Strictly live tour, much to the disappointment of fans.

The 47-year-old comedian won the coveted Glitter Ball Trophy alongside professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Chris has cited existing commitments as the reason he can’t join the tour, describing the situation as “unfortunate”.

Despite winning the season, Chris will not take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on why he’s missing Strictly tour

The Strictly star broke the news directly to fans on Twitter, where he addressed speculation about his involvement in the tour.

Responding to a query, he explained: “I’m afraid I will not be able to do the Strictly tour. My own tour was meant to be on the road in September, and a lot of dates were moved to Jan and Feb to accommodate doing #Strictly.

“It’s unfortunate as it’s been so much fun, but my own dates can’t be moved for a second time.”

The Strictly tour is scheduled to run between January 17 and February 9.

Over the years, it has become a staple for fans who want to see their favourite contestants perform live.

However, Chris’ already-packed schedule means audiences won’t see him and Dianne hitting the dancefloor again.

While the news may disappoint Strictly fans, there’s a silver lining. Chris’ new-found popularity has propelled demand for his Yonks! comedy tour.

Initially scheduled for 2025, the tour has now been extended well into 2026.

Starting in Winchester next month, Chris will perform more than 200 shows across the UK and Ireland, including stops in major cities such as Birmingham, Leeds, Brighton, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing win

Over the past few weeks on Strictly, Chris and his dance partner Dianne captured the nation’s hearts – from their early performances to their emotional final dance. Finishing with an impressive overall score of 116, the duo entered the finale as one of the most beloved couples in Strictly history.

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Chris shared: “I have learned that I am more capable than I thought I was. It has been full of so many joyful moments.”

One of the pair’s standout routines was a couple’s choice dance to John Lennon’s Instant Karma.

The routine featured a brief “blackout moment” to give audiences a glimpse into Chris’ experience dancing as a blind man.

Diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, the comedian began losing his sight in his 20s and gradually became blind over time.

Following Chris and Dianne’s win, judge Motsi Mabuse praised his impact. “You [Chris] are a role model for each and every one of us,” she gushed.

“[You’ve shown us that] everything is possible if you fight. You didn’t only show us dancing, you gave us inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke also celebrated Chris’ achievements. “I think you’ll change people’s lives. You’re an exceptional man and you’ve done an exceptional thing.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly pro Ola Jordan declares Craig Revel Horwood has ‘lost his sparkle’

Do you think Chris and Dianne were the right winners? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.