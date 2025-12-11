Loose Women viewers gush over Charlene White’s gorgeous new hairstyle

Amid all the drama surrounding ITV’s impending cuts, Loose Women star Charlene White caught viewers’ eyes after unveiling a dramatic makeover.

In today’s (December 11) episode of Loose Women, Charlene had a spring in her step as she wore her new braids and curls in a half-up, half-down style.

She first debuted the look on Thursday’s (December 4) episode of Loose Women, with the braids and curls being gathered into a loose bun – but in this new episode, viewers were able to get a closer look at the transformation.

Fans were delighted by Charlene’s new look (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White’s new look

Usually, Charlene’s go-to hair is a golden brown bob – but her new braids and curls flow way past her shoulders. While her bob was one central colour, the curls and braids in Charlene’s hair are different shades of brown. The curls have a reddish undertone, while the braids are a darker, chocolate shade of brown. She completed the look with a glittering jumper and golden earrings.

In the comments section of the Loose Women’s Facebook page, fans were full of compliments for Charlene. “I mean, they ALL look gorgeous (even Josie Gibson out in the elements of Mother Nature), but I especially ADORE Charlene’s hair today,” one enthused.

“Love Charlene’s hair,” another added. While a third remarked: “New Christmas ‘do Charlene — love it!

Charlene’s hair has been a conversation topic for years (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White’s hair has come under scrutiny in the past

Previously, in a 2021 article for The i Paper, Charlene opened up about the scrutiny she gets around her hair. At the time, she was sporting her natural hair with a grey streak.

“Most women see it as me giving a middle finger to the patriarchy,” she noted. “As a proud feminist, I’d love to say that it was a measured and well-thought-out feminist decision, with me choosing to stand up for those who defy the obsessive haircare messaging and marketing. But it’s just not

“The reality is I’m a full-time working parent of two young children. And I’m also a shift worker who works some pretty odd hours. So finding time to get to my hairdresser to get my roots done can prove difficult.”

Charlene has switched up her bob for long, flowing locks (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to recount a time when she wore her natural hair while reading the news for ITV.

“I remember someone asking if my going natural and rocking my Afro was about making a huge black feminist statement. Again, not really. It all happened by accident. The natural part happened because I didn’t want to chemically relax my hair while I was pregnant, and the wearing it as a full-on Afro happened because I was running late for work one day last summer. I didn’t have time to pin it up before I went on air!”

Previously, Charlene came under more scrutiny for not wearing a poppy on ITV. However, she’s noted in the past that this isn’t a political choice. Because she is a patron of numerous charities, impartiality rules prevent her from promoting them.

