‘Heartbroken’ Charlene White pays tribute to late dad after funeral service this week

Heartbroken Charlene White has revealed her dad’s funeral took place this week, two weeks after she shared the news of his death.

On October 10, the Loose Women star revealed the tragic news that her dad died by suicide. She posted a lengthy, emotional post via Instagram and was immediately flooded with support.

Now, in a heartbreaking update, Charlene – who also lost her best friend earlier this year – has revealed her and her family still don’t know the reasons her dad took his own life. And shared that they have had therapy sessions to try to find a “new normal”.

Charlene’s dad passed away earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Charlene’s dad’s heartbreaking death

Earlier this month, Charlene was supported by her friends, co-workers, and fans, when she revealed her dad had tragically died by suicide.

In her statement, Charlene revealed their “lives changed forever” as her dad had been living “with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift”.

She penned: “He made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life. This despite the fact he lived a life full of love. FULL to the brim. Overflowing in fact.

“But sometimes the darkness is stronger. And very heartbreakingly, for all of us, he chose to keep what he was going through to himself. Very typical of Dad.”

Charlene White reveals ‘hundreds’ came to the funeral for her dad

Taking to Instagram today (October 24), Charlene revealed she and her family laid her dad to rest earlier this week. In a lengthy and heartbreaking post, she explained that she doesn’t want other families to go through the same thing.

Alongside a series of images of her and her father, Charlene penned an emotional caption. She wrote: “This week we said a final goodbye to my dad. Two services and a huge wake. Hundreds came to celebrate a man who meant so much to so many.

“We have spent many, many hours asking ourselves why he decided to take his own life. And no doubt we will spend many more. But the reality is, we may never know. We have to find a way to live alongside the truth.

“But what we do know is we don’t want others to feel like they have no choice but to succumb to the darkness. Nor do we want any other family to be left with the pain, hurt and heartache that we are now living with.”

Her family has had therapy since (Credit: YouTube)

Charlene’s family have seen therapists since her dad’s death

Charlene went on to explain her family are raising money for the charity, Black Minds Matter. It provides “culturally appropriate support and talking therapies, with and for, the Black community”.

She also revealed they have had sessions with therapists from Suicide and Co. Charlene penned: “We talked about what the new normal is supposed to look like. The reality is, none of us really know yet. And that’s okay. We have a village holding us up, and we have each other.”

The Loose Women star concluded by sending a message directly to those who have sent support.

She penned: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out, sent their love and shared their own stories of suicide. And to those who have dealt with those stories alone and in secret, we send our heartfelt love to you.”

