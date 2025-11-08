All the stars who refuse to wear Remembrance Day poppies and why – from Charlene White to Jamelia

As the country prepares to pause in remembrance of fallen soldiers this Remembrance Sunday, you may have already noticed the sea of red poppies appearing across TV screens.

The poppy, worn in the lead-up to November 11, has become a symbol of honour and respect for military personnel who have died in service.

But not every public figure chooses to wear one. While many presenters and celebrities proudly display the poppy on screen, others have opted out.

Here’s a look at some of the most prominent figures who’ve chosen not to wear a poppy, and why.

Charlene has been open about her decision to not wear a poppy (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White’s decision not to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on air

Loose Women star and ITV News anchor Charlene White has faced public scrutiny for choosing not to wear a poppy on screen. But back in 2014, she explained her reasoning in a statement on ITV.com, citing the broadcaster’s impartiality rules as a key factor.

“I support and am patron of a number of charities,” she wrote. “Due to impartiality rules, I’m not allowed to visually support them all whilst presenting.”

That includes symbols such as the red ribbon for World AIDS Day or a purple band for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. “So I feel uncomfortable supporting just one charity above all others,” she added.

Importantly, Charlene noted she does wear a poppy in her personal life. Still, her decision to go poppy-free on screen isn’t taken lightly, due to the “racist and sexist abuse” she frequently receives as a result.

Her final word on the matter? “It’s always important to remember… what millions of people have fought for. The right to choose, and the right of freedom of speech and expression.”

James McClean doesn’t wear a poppy due to his Irish heritage (Credit: The Late Late Show via YouTube)

James McClean

Irish footballer James McClean has never worn a poppy during his time playing in the UK. The athlete cited his roots in Derry as the reason.

“If the poppy was simply about World War One and Two victims alone, I would wear it without a problem,” he explained in 2014. “But it stands for all the conflicts that Britain has been involved in.”

McClean was born in the Bogside area, where 14 unarmed civilians were killed by British troops on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

He said he mourns all innocent lives lost. However, he reiterated that “for people from the North of Ireland… the poppy has come to mean something very different”.

Channel 4 anchor Jon Snow refused to wear the poppy on air (Credit: Sue Andrews/SplashNews)

Jon Snow

Veteran Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow famously refused to wear a poppy on air. The broadcaster called out what he described as a wave of “poppy fascism” in 2006 – the idea that everyone must wear one, or be publicly shamed.

“I do, in my private life,” he clarified. “But I am not going to wear it or any other symbol on air.”

Snow maintained that remembering the dead should not require visible proof. “I respect our armed forces, the sacrifice and the loss.” He said. “I won’t be wearing a black tie for anyone’s death. I don’t for my own relatives. So why on earth would I for anyone else’s?”

Evan Davis criticised the expectation to wear the poppy for such a long period of time (Credit: Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews)

Evan Davis

In 2015, BBC presenter Evan Davis appeared on Newsnight without a poppy, prompting comments on social media.

While he voiced no objection to the poppy itself, he once questioned if wearing it for so long before Remembrance Day made it lose some of it’s meaning.

“I thoroughly approve,” he tweeted. “But I do wonder whether the long 18-day poppy season reduces impact.”

Singer Jamelia explained that she supports the cause in her own time (Credit: SplashNews)

Jamelia

Singer and TV presenter Jamelia was criticised for going poppy-free during a 2014 episode of Loose Women. But on the show, she made her position clear.

“I completely appreciate and respect what the poppy stands for, I support and always donate to the Poppy Appeal,” she said. “I don’t feel the need to display it publicly.”

She added that she supports multiple causes and charities, and doesn’t wear all their symbols either.

Westlife were blasted for appearing on The One Show without poppies (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews)

Boy band Westlife don’t wear poppies

When Irish pop band Westlife appeared on The One Show last week, fans noticed something missing. None of the members were wearing poppies, while the hosts and other guests were.

Some viewers were outraged, calling it disrespectful. But others defended the decision, noting that the poppy is not commonly worn in Ireland due to its connection to British military history.

“It’s not a thing in Ireland,” one Irish viewer tweeted. “It’s not a compulsory thing for guests to wear it. Maybe do a little research into why Irish people don’t wear a poppy.”

Many Irish citizens choose not to wear the British poppy due to historical tensions.

Actor Paul Mescal also opted out of wearing one during a talk show appearance (Credit: Daniele Cifala/SplashNews)

Paul Mescal

Normal People star Paul Mescal caused a stir in 2022 when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show as the only guest not wearing a poppy.

Alongside stars like Michaela Coel and Emma Corrin, Paul’s bare lapel sparked confusion on social media.

“He is Irish,” one user clarified. “We don’t wear them or celebrate British atrocities on our island.”

Although there’s no official statement from the actor, his choice aligns with many Irish public figures who choose not to wear the poppy.

Read more: Heartbroken Charlene White reveals her dad has taken his own life

Watch the Service of Remembrance on Saturday (November 8) at 9pm on BBC One. The Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday (November 9), at 10:15am on BBC One and 6pm on BBC Two.

Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!