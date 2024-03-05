It seems the Celebrity Big Brother drama is already beginning as Louis Walsh finds himself in a heated row with a housemate.

Last night’s launch show saw 13 celebrities head into the most famous house in Britain. Louis joined the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Colson Smith and Nikita Kuzmin in the house.

But, according to reports, just hours into the series beginning Louis has clashed with fellow housemate Lauren Simon.

Reports claim Louis has got into his first bit of tension (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

The Sun reports that when the CBB bedroom doors opened, the stars rushed in to claim which bed they wanted. However, Louis and Lauren opted for the same one!

Real Housewives of Chesire star Lauren reportedly settled herself on a double bed – but Louis wasn’t happy.

A source claimed: “Lauren isn’t used to not getting her own way but when it comes to age and star-power Louis of course totally outranks her.

“It was hard for her to form any kind of solid argument as to why he ought to make way for her to enjoy the bigger bed solo over him, but she put up a good fight.”

Lauren reportedly “put up a fight” in the bed row with Louis (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: “It was the first sign of tension in the house, just hours after the celebs entered – and suggests none of them will be shy about sharing opinions or holding their own.”

ED! has contacted reps for CBB for comment.

Elsewhere, on tonight’s second episode (March 5), the housemates begin getting to know each other.

Gary Goldsmith, who is the uncle of Kate, Princess of Wales, is quizzed by his housemates on his royal connection.

Tonight, Gary opens up about his royal niece Kate (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith’s relationship with Kate, Princess of Wales

In the kitchen, Gary, Louis and Sharon discuss the royal family. Louis asks: “Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?”

Gary replies: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you. They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

Gary then adds: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

He then brands Prince William and Kate the “saviour of the royal family”. Louis also asks Gary about Meghan Markle. But what will he spill?

Celebrity Big Brother tonight

Elsewhere tonight, Sharon opens up about her life in LA as well as her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne – who has Parkinson’s. Sharing an update on Ozzy’s health, Sharon says: “He’s doing ok, it’s hard for him but he’s doing ok. He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

Meanwhile, Zeze Millz is keen to quiz Sharon and Louis on why they chose her to face the first eviction. She asks Louis: “What was the criteria?”

However, Louis replies: “I’m not telling you, it was who we liked and didn’t like! On first impressions, I can’t say anymore.” Will tension rise there too?!

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

