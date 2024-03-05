Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh predicted to quit by expert after Sharon Osbourne reunion

Louis Walsh entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night and reunited with his long-term friend Sharon Osbourne.

The duo joined forces for Big Brother’s first task of the new series. Sharon has entered the house as a “lodger”. She and Louis had to pick three housemates who didn’t give the best first impression when entering the house. Those housemates will face eviction this coming Friday.

However, Sharon and Louis might not last that long on the show as a PR expert has warned they could quit…

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne reunited in the Celebrity Big Brother house last night (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

PR and personal brand expert Carla Speight told Entertainment Daily: “Sharon & Louis won’t be in this for long. It’s great they’re here, but I’m betting they’ll walk before they’re voted out. This duo of besties will bring fierce strength in numbers should there be any backlash from their vote tonight.

I’m betting they’ll walk before they’re voted out.

“On the vote, they made the right choices. They knew what they were doing when they chose them. The reactions from the housemates in the ring of fire will be interesting to see as now it will be a battle of personalities and an opportunity for them to fight for their position in the house.”

She added: “It will make for brilliant TV which is why the iconic duo picked them.”

Will Louis Walsh quit CBB before he’s voted off? (Credit: ITV)

How long will Sharon Osbourne be in the Celebrity Big Brother house for?

We already know that Sharon won’t be in the house for as long as the other housemates. Since she’s a “lodger”, she’ll only remain in the house for the task.

She’ll reportedly remain in the house for five days.

Louis, meanwhile, is a normal housemate and will therefore stay in the house until he’s voted out – if he doesn’t quit beforehand that is!

Sharon and Louis had a task as they had to pick three housemates who didn’t give a good first impression (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh

Viewers loved seeing Sharon and Louis reunite last night following their days on The X Factor. One gushed: “Louis and Sharon… ICONIC.”

Someone else said: “Just catching up on #CelebrityBigBrother… Sharon and Louis, iconic!”

A third said on Tuesday morning: “Just catching up on @bbuk and I’m loving Sharon and Louis already.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 5) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

