Why Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-final has been pulled by ITV tonight

The semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent have been gripping the nation, Saturday by Saturday, but this weekend’s bonanza – expected to air tonight (May 17) – has been rescheduled.

Recent talking points include Bruno Tonioli pressing his golden buzzer for singer Jasmine Rice.

Amanda Holden is in hot water… again… over “rude” behaviour towards dance act Harry & Lewis. No smoke without fire? You decide.

And operatic legend Paul Potts has lambasted the show for being “unexciting” while issuing Simon Cowell with a stern warning. Yikes.

Jasmine Rice brought Bruno Tonioli to tears with her semi-final performance (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Why Britain’s Got Talent has been moved tonight

Britain’s Got Talent has been airing weekly on Saturdays this year, in a bid to turn it into more of an event each week.

The third semi-final took place on Saturday, May 10, and saw Ping Pong Pang and Jasmine Rice soar through to the grand finale.

The fourth semi-final, which would normally have aired on Saturday, May 17, has been rescheduled. It will air on Sunday, May 18, instead.

Why? Well, ITV is showing live coverage of the FA Cup final earlier on in the day and, should it run over with extra time and penalties, the BGT live show would need to be pushed back.

So, better to be safe than sorry, Britain’s Got Talent has been moved from tonight to tomorrow night.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions so far this year, and it’s not over yet! (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Eurovision is also on

As well as that, the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest is also on the other side – so could it be that ITV doesn’t want the competition when it comes to viewing figures…?

All the acts so far confirmed for the BGT 2025 final

Six acts have already made it through to the BGT 2025 final.

Drag diva Jasmine Rice impressed the judges with her performance of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. Bruno Tonioli golden-buzzed her through to the final last week.

Self-described “ping pong dance revolution” performance group Ping Pong Pang beat fellow semifinalists Electric Umbrella and Albert Amores to win the public vote, putting them through to the grand finale.

Vinnie McKee is through. He’s a singer-songwriter from Liverpool who also works as a bingo caller.

Swedish dance group The Blackouts got a full house of golden buzzers earlier in the competition, and another from Amanda Holden during their semifinal. They’re through.

Olly Pearson, the 11-year-old Mancunian rockstar, blew audiences away during his semifinal with a medley of AC/DC, Guns And Roses and Bon Jovi tracks.

And Yorkshire singer Stacey Leadbeatter, golden-buzzed by KSI, performed a gorgeous rendition of Leona Lewis’ version of Run, by Snow Patrol, during her semifinal. She’s through.

Eight-year-old magician Teddy Magic, however, won’t appear after he pulled out of the live shows.

Two more will be decided this weekend. Will you be watching?

BGT is on Sunday May 18 at 7pm on ITV1.

