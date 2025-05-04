During last night’s (May 3) Britain’s Got Talent, hosts Ant and Dec reacted to the booing from the live studio audience that viewers believed was aimed at a certain judge.

During Saturday’s semi-finals, eight more contestants took to the stage in the hope of a place in this year’s final. At the beginning of the show, Ant and Dec made their way to the judges’ table to discuss last weekend’s episode.

However, once they took their place next to former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli, 69, the audience’s reaction was so noticeably loud that it was a struggle to hear what Dec was saying.

Ant and Dec addressed the booing from the audience last night (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent last night

While talking to the Italian dancer, alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell, Dec cut himself off mid-sentence and turned to the live studio audience to address them. He said: “Thank you. Thank you. Bruno is here; we know.”

Viewers at home, however, reacted to the supposed backlash against Bruno. One user wrote: “Were people booing and heckling Bruno??#BGT.”

“The best part of the night so far was how many boo’s Bruno got when they announced him, that’s a great audience,” another shared on X.

“Why’s crowd booin Bruno??? #BGT,” a third remarked, adding a confused emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan defended Bruno, insisting he wasn’t being booed by the crowd. “I thought that, then realised they were saying Brunnnnoooooooo,” they said.

Viewers at home questioned why Bruno was getting booed (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m always nervous before every show’

The iconic judge didn’t seem phased by any background noise and continued with the show like a true professional.

Before the eight acts took to the stage, Bruno offered them some advice.

“I’m always nervous before every show. Use that to energise you. We’re here; the audience is fantastic; we want to support you,” he said.

“Use it and enjoy it in a positive way.”

