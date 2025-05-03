Winner of Britain’s Got Talent Paul Potts has exclusively addressed the backstage issues from last weekend’s first live show.

During the show’s very first series back in 2007, opera singer Paul won the show and the hearts of the nation. Since then, he has gone on to have a successful career as a recording artist.

All these years later, Britain’s Got Talent remains popular with the public and returned for its 18th series in February. However, despite the show’s huge machine, they had multiple technical issues during this year’s first live episode.

Paul won BGT in 2007 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Britain’s Got Talent star Paul Potts addresses multiple ‘issues’

Last Saturday (April 26), before LED dance group The Blackouts arrived on the stage to perform, hosts Ant and Dec revealed there had been a technical hiccup. As a result, this put a delay in their performance.

However, that wasn’t the only unfortunate blunder.

Earlier on, when it was eight-year-old Teddy Magic’s turn to take to the stage, the hosts announced that he wasn’t ready to perform, quickly moving over to the judges for a chat. Fans were immediately left concerned for the young star.

In the end, Teddy didn’t appear on the show, with Ant and Dec explaining that they hoped he would return later in the live semi-finals.

Exclusively discussing the multiple “issues” from last week, Paul told ED! on behalf of Sky Vegas: “Britain’s Got Talent had some issues [in the first live semi-final] – technical issues more than others. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen acts not being ready. One not being ready was one thing, but I was bemused as to why there were two in one night.”

He also shared his thoughts on controversial act Auzzy Blood, who’s stunt included pulling a sword out of his throat.

“Is that performance right for a family show?” Paul asked. “I get the talent, there’s no denying that. But it was honestly so uncomfortable to watch. I don’t know how I managed to stay watching it. I understand it’s part of the act, but it really pushed the boundaries of what’s suitable for a family show.”

Young Teddy Magic wasn’t ready to perform last weekend (Credit: ITV)

‘You have to be careful with how you play with it’

Following last weekend’s performances, The Blackouts and singer Vinnie McKee became the first two acts to reach this year’s final.

On the night, 29-year-old Vinnie sang Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars, which Paul said was a “fantastic” choice.

“It’s an iconic song so you have to be careful with how you play with it. It’s a song I perform on tour – I performed it 80 times last year and performing it in every show I do this year,” he said.

“There’s a simplicity about it – and you’ve got that heartbeat with the two notes being played repeatedly. I felt the arrangement they used smoothed that out, which tore the heart out of the song.”

Paul continued: “He might have been a bit nervous at the start, as it was a little pitchy early on. They were trying to be a bit too clever with the arrangement. It could have been a more stripped back performance – rather than make it too elegant.”

