A former Britain’s Got Talent contestant named Andrew Johnston was left crying in court after he was accused of raping two women.

When was Andrew Johnston on Britain’s Got Talent?

At age 13, Andrew first appeared on the hit talent show back in 2008 as a singer. He rose to fame as a choirboy and finished in third place.

Following his time on BGT, judge Simon Cowell offered Andrew a record deal, where he later released an album. However, 17 years later, at age 30, he finds himself in court for two counts of rape.

He has been accused of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting one woman as well as raping another.

Andrew finished in third place in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

‘I was in a bad place’

Appearing in court today (April 30) at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Andrew, who now works as a full-time roofer, said he was never aggressive and that the sex with both women was consensual. He also noted that he always used a condom.

Per Kent Online, quoting PA News, Andrew described his lovemaking as “fast, energetic, maybe a bit passionate”. He has denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Around the same time as the alleged offences, Andrew admitted he had been messaging other people and had been dating around.

He told the jury he had been suffering from depression and that his mental health is “terrible”. Andrew has also broken up with his girlfriend. As he recalled the period, he paused before putting his down, expressing that he was “in a really bad place.”

“I had lost everything my career, my girlfriend over this period of time. I just got into a bad state really quickly,” he continued, referring to the impact it’s had on him. Andrew said he has “never sung a note since”.

His victims allegedly claim he slipped the condom off during sex and continued having intercourse with them. One alleges that Andrew groped her bum and kissed her at a club.

Andrew denies any allegations made against him (Credit: ITV)

‘I have waited to have my say on this’

Andrew told the court that the charges “are on my mind every single day”. When asked if he was “guilty of these three charges”, Johnston said: “Not at all.”

Earlier in the court case, Andrew stated he had “waited to have his say on this” and “waited to give evidence”. He insisted: “It is not me, it is not the way I was brought up. It is not something I would do and it does not sound like me at all.”

