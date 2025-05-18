BGT star Paul Potts shares concerns for finalists as ‘challenges’ revealed: ’This could hurt them’

Paul Potts has revealed his concerns for the acts in the BGT 2025 final.

Opera singer Paul, 54, shot to fame when he won the show – which returns tonight (May 18) – way back in 2007. Since then, his career has gone from strength to strength.

Now, with the BGT final just around the corner, Paul has shared his thoughts on the challenges the 2025 stars might face.

Paul Potts reveals concerns over stars in BGT 2025 final

The 2025 series of Britain’s Got Talent is well and truly underway – and it has not disappointed so far.

However, with three singers; Vinnie McKee and Stacey Leadbetter and Jasmine Rice, already bagging a spot the final, some viewers are not too impressed.

And for former winner Paul, he agrees and exclusively told ED! that he thinks the final should avoid becoming too singer-heavy.

Speaking on behalf of SkyVegas, Paul said: “We need to be careful that it doesn’t turn into a situation where the singers end up splitting the votes.”

‘It might end up being too even’

Paul added: “That could hurt them, as it’ll thin out the vote and make it easier for more variety-based acts to win.”

The singer continued: “Especially since many of the story elements can be quite similar, it might end up being too even.”

As for the types of acts he would like to see, Paul revealed: “It would be great to see a few more dynamic, dance-based or high-energy acts in the final to balance things out.”

Paul Potts on ‘tough’ BGT live shows

Paul also reflected on the “challenges” that some of the 2025 contestants might face, following Amanda Holden coming under fire for criticising 2025 dance act Harry & Lewis.

“It really depends on the approach [from the judges]. If it’s a constructive criticism, then you accept it, but you don’t want to face heavy criticism, especially when votes are at stake. If it’s done in a harsh way, you sometimes get votes because people feel sorry for you!

“It’s tough – doing a live show is always challenging, particularly when you’re on early. Being the first act is hard, especially when it’s just two of you,” Paul said,

“With a large dance troupe, they have that energy right from the start, but when it’s just two performers, you really have to work extra hard to create that same level of energy. There’s nothing to feed off, which makes it even more difficult.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Sunday (May 18) at 7pm on ITV1.

