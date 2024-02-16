Anton Du Beke admits ‘it’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done’ as he details hospital procedure: ‘It’s important to talk about it’

The king of the ballroom, Anton Du Beke has opened up about his recent hair transplant procedure in a chat on Good Morning Britain.

Anton, who is best known for his dancing and judging prowess on Strictly Come Dancing, has recently had a hair transplant operation.

He underwent the hospital procedure to improve the look of his hairline. The star had previously dubbed his hair-do as an “insecurity” and explained that his appearance knocked his confidence.

Anton explained his hospital procedure (Credit: YouTube)

What did Anton Du Beke say about his hair transplant?

The 57-year-old dancer lifted the lid on the procedure to pal Kate Garraway today (February 16), explaining: “I had a little bit of crop rotation. So we moved it from the back then shoved it around the front. What they do is they go from the back and then they move it and then graft it in front. It’s an extraordinary process, but they’re brilliant.”

I’m sharing my experience with people who are thinking about it and just reassuring them really, and saying ‘Listen, do it. It’s amazing.’ And I have to tell you, it will be the best thing you’ve ever done

He detailed: “I think it’s important to talk about it. I wanted to let people know where I did it because I think they’re the best. And also, already I’ve met so many people that have come to me and said they’ve been giving it some thought, and it’s just that thing where you go: ‘Listen, I did it and it was amazing.'”

“Is it okay?” asked a concerned Kate, who was paired with Anton when she took part in Strictly. “Yeah, I was on stage after eight days!” Anton said.

‘I think it’s important to talk about it.’ Strictly judge Anton Du Beke talks about his recent hair transplant. pic.twitter.com/FKeajSdN9W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 16, 2024

“So I’m sharing my experience with people who are thinking about it and just reassuring them really, and saying: ‘Listen, do it. It’s amazing.’ And I have to tell you, it will be the best thing you’ve ever done.”

I love this girl! @kategarraway It does look like I may have over-squeezed on the hug though! @GMB pic.twitter.com/AqLSxYF84k — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) February 16, 2024

Anton previously unveiled his new hair on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

‘It was all I could see when I looked in the mirror’

Anton Du Beke has previously detailed that his hairline was a huge insecurity. In January, he appeared on Loose Women and got candid about how his appearance impacted his confidence. He also sported a fuller looking hairline, due to the hair transplant.

Anton said: “I had previously been treated there seven years ago when I had really noticed my hairline receding. Last year though I had been really happy with the results of the original procedure, I noticed that I was just beginning to thin on top and it’s all I could see when I looked in the mirror.”

Anton took inspiration from Bobby Brazier’s flowing locks

During his Loose Women appearance, Anton also joked that he had been spurred on to have the procedure after being inspired by Strictly contestant, Bobby Brazier.

“I want to be like Bobby [Brazier].” He continued: “When I see Bobby doing his wafting, looking gorgeous and youthful.”

