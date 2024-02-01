Anton Du Beke shares graphic hair transplant video as he admits insecurities: ‘It was all I could see when I looked in the mirror’

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke has shared a video on Instagram documenting his journey to getting a hair transplant.

The 57-year-old dancer explained his hairline was an insecurity of his, stating it was “all I could see when I looked in the mirror”. On Monday (January 31), he appeared on Loose Women showing off his new hair.

Anton got a hair transplant at the beginning of the year (Credit: YouTube)

‘It can really knock your confidence’

In his new video upload, fans are taken on Anton’s journey to getting his transplant in Dublin. The Strictly star revealed he flew over at the beginning of the year to visit Dr Maurice Collins at the Hair Restoration Blackrock.

“I had previously been treated there 7 years ago when I had really noticed my hairline receding. Last year though I had been really happy with the results of the original procedure, I noticed that I was just beginning to thin on top and it’s all I could see when I looked in the mirror,” Anton explained.

Deciding to return for a follow-up treatment, Anton said that people losing their hair can “really knock your confidence”.

The video shows Anton having the graphic procedure done at the clinic and its quick results.

Anton added: “I was able to have the surgery and be back at work within 8 days. Two days after I was back doing the school run, four days later I was on the driving range and eight days later I was back to work.”

He insisted that fans will be able to see more of the results in six to 12 months.

“I wanted to share this with you so that if you too are considering surgery you can see for yourself the process.”

Fans praise Anton for being a ‘breath of fresh air’

Admired for his down-to-earth and likeable personality, fans took to the comments section to praise Anton.

“Lovely to see such honesty and the whole process, thank you,” one user wrote.

“Anton you are a breath of fresh air hun…. Looking fab…. I feel a man bun coming on,” another shared.

“Love the fact that you’re sharing this Anton, thank you,” a third remarked.

“You always look fab. Gorgeous,” a fourth commented.

