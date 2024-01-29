Anton Du Beke shows off ‘fuller’ new hair as he makes Loose Women appearance

Anton Du Beke made an appearance on Loose Women today and revealed his new hair following a procedure.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 57, was introduced on Monday’s show as he discussed everything from Strictly and its live tour to what else he’s up to this year.

But Anton left the Loose Women stars distracted when he made a passing comment about his “new hair”.

Anton unveiled his new hair on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

He was discussing one of the Strictly stars suffering a hair mishap during the live tour recently. Anton said: “I thought we were going to talk about my new hair…” before moving on.

However, host Ruth Langsford asked: “Sorry, did you just say my new hair?”

Anton replied: “Oh, yes! Do you like it? Have a look. I went over to Dublin to see Dr Maurice Collins at HRBR and he did it for me. He is a genius!”

Linda Robson asked: “Isn’t that your hair?”

Anton went to Dublin for his new ‘do (Credit: ITV)

Anton revealed: “Well, most of it! It’s all mine, I’ve just had it shifted about. So we take it off the back and we replant it down the front.”

Ruth said: “It looks very good.”

It’s all mine, I’ve just had it shifted about.

Anton gushed: “He’s absolutely genius.”

He then revealed which Strictly star he was taking inspiration from. Anton said: “I want to be like Bobby [Brazier].”

He continued: “When I see Bobby doing his wafting, looking gorgeous and youthful.”

Anton said he wants hair like Bobby Brazier! (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

The conversation then quickly turned to Bobby’s alleged romance with fellow Strictly star Ellie Leach. The pair have been rumoured to have been on dates and even shared a “cheeky snog”.

Neither star has confirmed the rumours, though.

Discussing the claims, Anton said: “There are always rumours with Strictly. I don’t know. I spend all my time with Craig [Revel Horwood]. So I don’t get to see any of the shenanigans.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

