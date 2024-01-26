All the clues behind Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier’s ‘romance’ you may have missed

Is there a ‘romance’ happening between Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier? As the Strictly Come Dancing live tour goes on, rumours about champ Ellie, 22, and EastEnders actor Bobby 20, are making the headlines…

What do you make to these ‘clues’ about whether they may be linked or not…?

Have Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier been enjoying ‘secret dates’ during the Strictly live tour? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ‘romance’ clues

A week into the Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2024 and tabloid reports about a ‘romance’ between Ellie and Bobby keep on coming.

The Sun on Sunday claimed the two celebs partied with the tour cast until 3am last week following the first show in Birmingham.

An onlooker is quoted as telling the newspaper that the show’s stars “spent all evening dancing” at the Utilita Arena but that didn’t stop them.

The source claimed: “The Malmaison hotel bar had completely closed and all of the guests were in bed. But they were still going at 3am.

“They didn’t have a DJ but made the most of the party by plugging their phone into the wall, playing music and dancing around that.”

However, after three days of performing in the second city, Ellie and Bobby ‘cuddled up’ together as the group made their way for their next show in Sheffield on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

‘Cosy’ snaps

Ellie shared a pic on Instagram from the cast’s coach journey across the Midlands into South Yorkshire showing her with her arm around Bobby.

That same day, pro star Nikita Kuzmin also uploaded an intimate, behind-the-scenes pic of Bobby and Ellie chowing down backstage. They were joined by Layton Williams as they beamed for the photo. But eagle-eyed observers noted how Bobby’s arm was placed behind Ellie’s chair – and his head was tilted in Ellie’s direction. Bobby also re-shared the snap on his own Insta, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Bobby’s social media hint?

A ‘cryptic’ caption on a separate recent social media post has also had fans wondering.

The pic, shared by Bobby earlier this week, portrayed him smouldering into the camera.

And while his caption didn’t make reference to anyone in particular, fans will no doubt ponder whether the words of his emotional caption had any particular meaning behind them.

“With you I have everything,” it read.

A ‘spicy date’?

Earlier this month, Ellie and Bobby were photographed enjoying a chicken meal together at Nando’s. They were snapped at a Birmingham branch of the restaurant chain ahead of the tour’s start.

Furthermore, there are reports Ellie and Bobby have been on a few “secret dates”. And they may have even had a “snog”!

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly.”

They’re both hugely popular characters and make a really cute couple.

The source is said to have added: “The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now. They’re both hugely popular characters and make a really cute couple.”

‘Sheepish’ Bobby

Meanwhile, in latest Ellie and Bobby news, he’s been spied wearing that very distinctive scarf of hers! The Strictly tour has now rolled into Glasgow.

And, according to MailOnline, Bobby donned her clothing as he carried her bags into the hotel the cast have stayed at in the Scottish city.

Bobby was said to look “sheepish” as he got off the Strictly tour bus, with Ellie following behind as he minded her luggage.

Do you reckon Cupid’s arrow has struck again between Strictly celebs?

ED! has contacted reps for Bobby and Ellie for comment on the romance claims.

