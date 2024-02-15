Shirley Ballas shares statement about partner Danny after calling off wedding plans

Shirley Ballas has marked Valentine’s Day with partner Danny after calling off wedding plans.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 63, paid tribute to Danny on her Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the day of love.

Shirley shared a photo of herself and Danny backstage at ITV’s This Morning. Alongside the picture was a heartfelt message.

Shirley Ballas and partner Danny celebrate Valentine’s Day

The dancer wrote: “Happy Valentine @danieltayloresq, thank you for all the laughs, fun and sharing of time. You are a good egg lol.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you soon. Looking forward to some downtime soon too. Sending Valentine snuggles.”

In the comments section, Shirley shut down rumours that she and Danny had split. One person commented: “Thought they had spilt up.”

Shirley replied: “Oh dear whatever gave you that idea.”

Shirley and Danny have been together for years (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Danny paid tribute to Shirley on his own Instagram account. He shared a series of photos of himself and Shirley.

He wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, hilarious, talented, hard working better half Shirley B (Aka Penelope ! ) No day is ever the same. Looking forward to seeing you very soon ! xxxx Parker.”

Shirley commented on the post, gushing: “Ahhhhhh this is beautiful.”

It comes after Shirley opened up about why she and Danny had cancelled plans to marry.

Shirley has insisted she’ll never marry again (Credit: ITV)

Why Shirley Ballas and Danny have cancelled wedding plans

Featuring as a guest on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast on January 8, Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision.”

Prior to her relationship with Danny, Shirley was married to dancing partner Corky Ballas for 23 years. Before this, she was married to another ballroom dancer, Sammy Stopford, for five years.

Shirley has also been open about having to spend time away from Danny due to work commitments, sometimes for weeks at a time. But the pair remain stronger than ever it seems!

