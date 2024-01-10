Inside Shirley Ballas’ relationship with partner Danny as she calls off marriage plans

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed that she has called off any marriage plans with partner Danny.

Despite gushing amid his proposal two years ago that she “would have married him tomorrow if he asked me”, it seems she has now done a full 180 and insisted she will “never be getting married again”.

Shirley Ballas has called off her marriage plans (Credit: ITV)

Here’s everything we know about the pair’s relationship.

Shirley Ballas partner Danny

Shirley met partner Danny Taylor, 13 years her junior, doing a panto in 2018. Going public on Loose Women, the couple said the romance was “love at first sight”.

After discussing “getting married” over lockdown, they reportedly got engaged at the end of 2021.

Initially Shirley seemed keen to tie the knot, even saying that she “would have married him tomorrow if he asked me”.

Shirley’s change of heart

However, the 63-year-old seems to have gone back and forth on the idea since.

The Strictly star hinted that she had changed her mind in an interview last year, saying: “I need to not be so co-dependent, I just need to be dependent on myself.”

She later explained how she was prioritising travel plans with her mother over planning a wedding.

She even fuelled split rumours when she admitted that she and Danny had only seen each other once in the space of two months.

“Marriage is off the table for now,” she said, implying that it might still happen in the future.

However it seems she has now cooled off on the idea once and for all.

I will not be getting married again.

Featuring as a guest on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast on Monday (January 8), Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision.”

Prior to her relationship with Danny, Shirley was married to dancing partner Corky Ballas for 23 years. Before this, she was married to another ballroom dancer, Sammy Stopford, for 5 years. In an interview with Lorraine last month, she revealed she still retains “scars” from these relationships.

