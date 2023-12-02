Angela Scanlon thanks fans for support after ‘pain and disappointment’ of Strictly exit

Strictly star Angela Scanlon has thanked fans for their support following her Strictly Come Dancing exit last weekend.

The Irish presenter became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the competition on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a place in the quarter-finals.

Following her exit from the show, Angela made a tearful appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two, where she talked about her Strictly journey. As she viewed footage of herself dancing with partner Carlos Gu, Angela grew visibly emotional.

Angela appeared on It Takes Two with Carlos Gu on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Angela Scanlon thanks fans for support following Strictly exit

Posting to her Instagram account yesterday (December 1), Angela opened up about her emotional It Takes Two appearance and time on Strictly. Sharing pictures of herself on the show, along with some behind-the-scenes snaps with Carlos, Angela wrote:

“Because this outfit was too good not to post!! Me & @gkx_carlos on our last ITT (doing relay crying!)… I’m coming up for air now and honestly cannot thank you enough for every single message, comment, nod on the street – it’s been overwhelming and so much appreciated while I have felt particularly raw.”

“The pain and disappointment is in direct proportion to the effort and commitment. I gave it everything. I showed up every single day with my heart hanging out!! And while it feels tender, it also feels bigger,” Angela continued.

She finished: “I have spent a long time making sure I don’t show ‘too much’ of myself. Trying to read what is acceptable, lovable, appropriate, professional and for the last few weeks I realised I couldn’t care less about any of that. I leaned in, ALL IN and I am so proud of that.”

“PS thank god I’m not an ugly crier,” she signed off, in reference to the tears shed.

Angela and Carlos were eliminated last Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly co-stars lend their support

In the comments below Angela’s post, some of her Strictly co-stars weighed in.

“Such a good outfit. And don’t worry. I’ve cried (not beautifully) in the newsroom, the sofa, on tv and everywhere else. I’m sure my colleagues, friends and family are quite freaked out . But as you say – who cares?!!! It’s real,” said Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” commented Annabel Croft.

