Scandalous! Every single unforgivable America’s Next Top Model moment we will never get over: from brutal body-shaming and continuous blackface to shocking health hazards

America’s Next Top Model is back in the headlines now that its new Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, has dropped.

The three-part documentary takes a deep dive into the show that ran for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018. The show was hosted by Tyra Banks, who also executive-produced it alongside Ken Mok. Also in the series are former contestants and judges reflecting on the highs, the lows, and the moments that shocked viewers.

Despite its popularity, it has long faced criticism for how it treated the models. There have also been controversial photoshoots, accusations of body-shaming and even blackface.

In a more detailed look, we are looking back at some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the show. Buckle up — it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Unforgettable America’s Next Top Model moments: Tyra Banks forced Cycle 6 winner Dani to get her gap closed

Tyra Banks pressured Cycle 6 winner Danielle Evans, known as Dani, into closing the gap in her front teeth, even though Dani loved her natural smile. She arranged for Dani and another contestant to visit a dentist, insisting the work be done despite Dani’s initial reluctance. “I love my gap,” she reportedly told the dentist, proudly embracing her natural look. However, by the time the judging panel convened, Tyra made it clear that Dani had to comply or face elimination.

Tyra even went so far as to place a finger in front of her own teeth during the meeting, mimicking Dani’s gap while asking if she thought she could land a CoverGirl contract without making changes. Dani tried to compromise by partially closing the gap, but Tyra insisted it had to be fully altered. For the sake of staying in the competition, Dani went through with it — a painful decision that ultimately paid off when she was crowned the winner of her cycle.

However, fans were quick to notice the irony. During Cycle 15, Tyra actually created a gap in contestant Chelsey’s teeth. This move sparked criticism and accusations of double standards. It also proved that the show’s makeover rules were as unpredictable as they were controversial.

Tyra forced Dani to get her gap closed (Credit: CW)

During the same cycle, a different Dani was super homophobic and racist

Not to be confused with the Cycle 6 winner, this Dani from Spring, Texas, never made it into the final 13 contestants. From her first audition, she stood out for her outspoken opinions. While riding in a car with fellow models, she mentioned that her audition cast was “95 percent Black girls” and admitted she “didn’t expect it to be like that,” instantly creating tension among the group. Furonda asked her to clarify what she meant, highlighting how uncomfortable the atmosphere became.

On her audition tape, she described herself as “the most uber-conservative Republican, hardcore Baptist you can imagine,” explicitly stating she didn’t support gay people, Muslims, abortions, or “anything liberal.”

“Other than that, I really like to get along with people,” she added, a statement that barely mitigated the shock.

Her bluntness continued to ruffle feathers throughout the competition, with Dani later telling Tyra, Jay Manuel, and Jay Alexander that her controversial comments were intended to grab attention. She admitted she didn’t agree with their lifestyles, prompting Tyra to explain that the fashion industry conflicted with her personal beliefs.

Yaya was told that her proudly representing her African heritage was ‘overbearing’

Cycle 3’s Yaya DeCosta was a standout, both for her stunning looks and consistently strong photos. Yet her efforts to embrace and showcase her African heritage were met with baffling criticism. During a challenge where contestants had to choose a hat and design an outfit around it, Yaya paired a cowboy hat with an ensemble honouring her roots.

Photographer Nigel Barker had expected her to choose an African-themed hat to match the outfit, but Nolé Marin wasn’t impressed, commenting that she looked “half African, half cowgirl” and added, “It looks like you’re about to ride a giraffe.” A guest judge went even further, calling her desire to express her heritage “overbearing.”

Despite calmly explaining her choices, Yaya was labelled “defensive” and “unattractive” by the panel. When she returned for judging, Tyra insisted she apologise to the judges, even though Yaya had done nothing wrong. This moment exemplifies the harsh, often contradictory standards contestants faced, with personal expression sometimes being punished rather than celebrated.

Yaya was treated unfairly (Credit: UPN)

Unforgettable America’s Next Top Model moments: Jaeda was forced to kiss a racist just for a challenge

Cycle 7’s deodorant commercial challenge was one for the history books — and for all the wrong reasons. The final six contestants had to learn a script in Spanish and choose a male model from their dinner table to co-star. Whoever they picked, they were required to share an on-screen kiss.

For Jaeda Young, this assignment quickly turned from awkward to downright traumatic. The model she selected, Nacho, openly admitted he didn’t like Black women. He refused to rehearse the script with her, leaving Jaeda feeling humiliated and exposed.

Instead of offering protection, Tyra Banks suggested she simply “make him love some Black girls,” effectively forcing Jaeda to carry out the kiss. Filming was overwhelming — Jaeda broke down on set, tearfully telling herself and the crew, “I cannot do this.” In the end, she complied.

She later admitted the experience was something she never wanted to repeat, highlighting just how far contestants were pushed for the sake of television drama.

During the panel, her ordeal was aired in full. Nigel Barker criticised her for not asserting control, while Jay Manuel argued she shouldn’t have let the situation affect her performance. Tragically, the judges eliminated Jaeda that evening, leaving viewers stunned that she had been penalised after enduring such an upsetting situation.

Unforgettable America’s Next Top Model moments: Louise vs. Kelly Cutrone

Cycle 18’s British Invasion had its fair share of drama, but the tension between English model Louise Watts and judge Kelly Cutrone became a full-blown spectacle. During a high-pressure photoshoot, Louise sprinted across the set to get her hair and makeup done on time, only for Kelly to chase her down, lecturing her about her “energy” and criticizing her attitude. Kelly didn’t hold back, calling Louise’s behaviour “one of the worst attitudes I’ve ever seen for a young woman in the middle of a competition,” while Louise struggled to concentrate on the task at hand.

Despite the relentless pressure, Louise managed to complete her shoot with three minutes to spare, delivering a striking image. Still, the tension left her in tears afterward. She admitted that the emotional strain was almost unbearable, underscoring just how demanding the environment could be for young models trying to perform under constant scrutiny.

Judging was no less intense. Louise confronted Kelly directly over accusations of rudeness, but Tyra reminded her that as a publicist, Kelly’s authority ranked above the contestants, insisting Louise “know her place.” Frustrated and overwhelmed, Louise stormed off the set, cameras catching her shouting in the street, swearing, and demanding to fly home. Reflecting later, she admitted, “If she was on the street, I’d knock her out.” To date, it has cemented the moment as one of the most memorable clashes in ANTM history.

Shandi cheated on her boyfriend while on the show

Cycle 2 was iconic for many reasons, not least of all the drama surrounding Shandi Sullivan. During a jacuzzi session with male models visiting the contestants’ house, Shandi got close with an Italian model, admitting later that she temporarily forgot about her boyfriend, Eric, back home. What started as casual fun escalated into her sleeping with the model, leaving her in tears once the guests departed.

Later, she called Eric to confess, an emotional conversation leaving both in tears. Eric was heartbroken, telling Shandi she had “completely changed” and calling her a “stupid [bleep].”

While the incident could have derailed her on the show, Tyra Banks provided a rare moment of comfort. She reminded Shandi that everyone makes mistakes and that she wasn’t being judged for her personal slip-ups on camera, allowing her to continue in the competition while processing the consequences of her actions.

Isis’s transphobic treatment was disgusting

Cycle 11 made history when Isis King became the first transgender contestant on America’s Next Top Model. Having caught Tyra’s eye during Cycle 10, where she appeared in the background of a homeless photoshoot, Isis’s natural talent was undeniable. Open about being “born physically male” but feeling female mentally, Isis received support from Tyra and the judges, but fellow contestants were not always as welcoming.

Early reactions ranged from curious to hostile. Kacey Leggett questioned how Isis had even been allowed in a “girl competition,” while Clark Gilmer threatened, saying she would “stomp that man right out of the competition” if Isis interfered with her own goals. On the other hand, Sheena Sakai praised Isis for being brave and secure in her identity.

Isis later returned for the All Stars cycle, proving she was an iconic contestant.

Isis became the show’s first transgender contestant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tyra yelling at Tiffany has gone down in meme history

No list of ANTM drama would be complete without the legendary Tyra vs Tiffany moment from Cycle 4. During a surprise double elimination, Tyra sent Tiffany Richardson and Rebecca Epley home. While Rebecca was praised for showing genuine emotion, Tiffany’s laughter irritated Tyra. She accused her of treating the competition like a joke, and Tiffany fired back. “Looks can be deceiving, and I’m hurt,” Tiffany said, adding she was “sick of being disappointed”.

Tyra’s patience snapped. She ordered Tiffany to “be quiet” and yelled, “I have never yelled at a girl like this! When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you, how dare you!” The tirade concluded with Tyra demanding Tiffany “take responsibility for herself.” Shocked contestants looked on in silence as Tiffany ultimately walked out of the elimination room on her own. This easily sealed the moment as one of the most iconic in the show’s history.

Tyra shouting at Tiffany has become a famous meme (Credit: UPN)

Unforgettable America’s Next Top Model moments: Celia threw Thalia under the bus, and Tyra was NOT here for it

By Season 12, the contestants should have known better than to challenge Tyra Banks. Yet, Celia Ammerman clearly missed the memo. During a tense elimination, her friend Tahlia Brookins had already expressed that she no longer wanted to continue in the competition. Celia, unhappy with the impending elimination of Kortnie Coles, felt compelled to step in. Before Tyra could even wish Kortnie well, Celia boldly approached the runway, saying, “Tyra, with all due respect, I think you should know something. Before sending Kortnie home, you should know that Tahlia expressed she didn’t want to be in the competition anymore and didn’t think continuing was a smart career choice.”

Celia continued, “It feels unfair for someone who doesn’t want to be here to remain in the competition.” Tyra, unmoved, calmly told Celia that the only unfair part of the situation was her deciding to speak up instead of letting Tahlia handle it herself. “The judges have made the decision. Take your place, Celia,” she instructed. The lesson was clear: don’t overstep.

The following week, Celia found herself in the bottom two. The judges described her actions as “one of the most non-beautiful things” they’d seen in the competition. Fortunately, her strong photo saved her. That said, the moment remained a cautionary tale of how quickly stepping out of line could backfire in Tyra’s world.

Tyra Banks put her contestants in blackface not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES

ANTM’s controversies around race were notorious. During Cycle 2, Xiomara Frans was assigned to embody Grace Jones. But instead of simply replicating her style, the show painted Xiomara darker — essentially blackface.

Unfortunately, this was not a one-off. During Cycle 4, the show encouraged white contestants to “switch” ethnicities, darkening their skin to portray Black women. Critics were quick to condemn the practice as blackface, arguing it was offensive and unnecessary. Yet, the production pressed on, claiming it was a form of artistic expression.

Cycle 13 repeated a similar mistake. While shooting in Hawaii, the six remaining contestants were asked to embody someone “Hapa”. This is when someone is half one ethnicity, half another. Again, brown makeup was applied to some contestants, sparking further backlash.

Tyra later addressed the controversy in a 2020 interview with Chicks in the Office. She acknowledged that she had apologised previously, but wanted to make sure everyone knew she never intended to use blackface. She admitted the decision showed ignorance and a lack of understanding of the cultures represented.

ANTM has done multiple blackface shoots (Credit: UPN)

Yu Tsai refused to stop calling Winnie Harlow slurs

Chantelle Young, now globally famous as Winnie Harlow, made her debut on Cycle 21 of ANTM. Discovered by Tyra Banks on Instagram, Winnie entered the competition with vitiligo, her striking skin condition giving her a distinctive look. Unfortunately, not everyone on set was kind. Creative director Yu Tsai repeatedly called her nicknames like “panda” and “cow,” which Winnie did not find flattering.

When Winnie politely asked him to stop, Yu Tsai became defensive, dismissing her feelings entirely. Winnie later explained that she worried children watching might see his behaviour as acceptable. “I don’t want kids out there to see you, someone so high up in the industry, calling me ‘panda’ and then think it’s okay to call someone else a cow because of a skin condition,” she said. Instead of taking her concerns seriously, Tsai told her she would be called “porcupine” from now on and claimed she “rubs people the wrong way” and had difficulty listening, ignoring the emotional toll on the contestant.

Kahlen had to do a photoshoot in an eight-foot grave straight after her friend died

Cycle 4 contestant Kahlen Rondot faced one of the most harrowing challenges in ANTM history. She had just received news that a high school friend had passed away, leaving her devastated and far from her support network. Despite this, she was immediately thrust into a photoshoot representing the seven deadly sins in a graveyard, posing in an eight-foot grave where bodies were buried. Cameras captured her in tears, visibly shaken, as she struggled to perform while grappling with grief.

Creative director Jay Manuel seemed barely aware of the gravity of the situation, asking Kahlen if she “needed a minute” before moving on to hair and makeup. Despite the emotional strain, Kahlen channelled her feelings into her assigned sin — wrath — producing a photograph that judges later hailed as iconic. Tyra and the panel recognised her effort, calling her name first during judging. But the timing of the shoot raised lingering questions about the show’s approach to contestant welfare.

The dangerous high heels called for doctors to rush in

Cycle 6 featured a panel challenge that put contestants’ safety on the line. Tyra asked them to walk in extremely high heels, so precarious that even Naomi Campbell had struggled with them in the past. The shoes were infamously dangerous, and many contestants stumbled before they even took a step. The pressure was intense — walking gracefully felt nearly impossible. It was almost as if the contestants were being set up to fail.

Only a handful of contestants managed to keep their balance. However, Kari Schmidt and Dani Evans fell multiple times, sustaining injuries. After Dani’s pinky toe “came completely out and twisted,” doctors were called backstage.

Dani returned to the judges on crutches, holding her foot aloft. Strangely, Tyra pressed on with the panel as though nothing serious had occurred. Her comments, “This is the most nerve-wracking judging test we have ever done. I was holding my breath the entire time,” felt tone-deaf. Many questioned whether contestant safety had ever truly been a priority.

Keenyah was harassed on the set of a photoshoot

Keenyah Hill experienced a deeply uncomfortable moment during a photoshoot when a male model named Bertini began making inappropriate moaning noises around her. She paused her poses and alerted Jay Manuel to the behaviour, yet his intervention was minimal. He told her she was in a “professional situation” and that there were plenty of people on set — hardly the reassurance she needed.

However, the harassment continued. Bertini did not pick up on the hint and crossed boundaries again before Jay finally intervened, instructing the men to stop “grabbing her butt.” Still, Keenyah was left upset, worried that the final images, which she would be judged on, had been compromised. Later, during a dinner with the male models, she confronted Bertini directly, highlighting the show’s failure to protect contestants from inappropriate behaviour while ensuring dramatic television footage.

She was also brutally bodyshamed

While on Cycle 7 in South Africa, Keenyah Hill admitted to gaining 12 pounds due to the stress of the competition, confiding in Kahlen Rondot about her comfort-eating. For an upcoming photoshoot, contestants were assigned animals reflecting their personalities. Keenyah was given an elephant — widely interpreted as a comment on her weight. Meanwhile, others were assigned zebras or ostriches. The decision left her understandably frustrated, yet she pushed through and completed the shoot.

During the panel, Tyra addressed her directly, highlighting the extensive retouching her photos would require. She told Keenyah to be honest with herself about her weight gain, reminding her that nobody would retouch her images like she did. Janice Dickinson was even harsher, instructing her to “disguise” herself if she was “sporting a gut.”

Keenyah landed in the bottom two that week. However, she was ultimately saved when Tyra expressed confidence that she would lose the weight healthily.

CariDee reached the point of hypothermia and was blamed for it

Cycle 7’s freezing pool shoot is infamous for pushing contestants beyond reasonable limits. Tyra, Jay Manuel, and the photographer tasked the final four models with appearing as if they were floating effortlessly in icy water, despite shivering violently. CariDee English struggled to maintain composure, repeatedly requesting towels during breaks and showing early signs of hypothermia. At one point, she had to be pulled from the water entirely.

Despite her condition, the crew and judges offered minimal empathy. Jay told her, “As a model, you have to tell people when you’re past your limit.” Meanwhile, Tyra added, “You have to listen to your body and speak up.” This implied that CariDee herself was at fault for freezing. Really?!

The combination of physical danger and psychological pressure highlighted how the competition consistently prioritised drama over contestant safety. Many viewers were shocked at the extremes ANTM would go to for a perfect shot.

Thankfully, CariDee was OK in the end.

Unforgettable America’s Next Top Model moments: Rebecca fainted during panel

Cycle 4’s Rebecca Epley fainted mid-panel while being critiqued for her photo. At the time, it was a moment that left everyone on set in shock.

Though the short clip has since become a meme, at the time it was undoubtedly frightening, both for her and the production team.

Thankfully, Rebecca recovered and continued in the competition. However, the incident remains one of the most memorable examples of the intense physical and emotional strain ANTM contestants endured.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model is streaming on Netflix now

