Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model documentary: who’s speaking out, when it airs, and why Tyra Banks is already under fire

America’s Next Top Model is set to confront its most controversial moments head-on in a brand new Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

The iconic modelling competition ran for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018, becoming a global pop culture phenomenon and launching the careers of countless hopefuls. But alongside the glitz and catchphrases, the show — and its host Tyra Banks — faced years of criticism over contestant treatment, controversial photoshoots and accusations of body shaming.

Now, in a surprise move, Tyra and the show’s creators have joined forces for what promises to be a revealing three-part docuseries revisiting the highs — and the very uncomfortable lows.

What is documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model about?

According to Netflix, the series is a “definitive, must-watch chronicle of America’s Next Top Model” that examines “the chaos in front and behind the camera”.

In the trailer, Tyra admits: “I haven’t really said much. But now it’s time!” The 52-year-old explains that her original mission was to “fight against the fashion industry”. Cycle 10 winner Whitney Thompson, who made history as the show’s first plus-size champion, says the “only reason the door was open to me was because of Tyra”.

But the documentary won’t shy away from darker chapters. Judge Nigel Barker reflects on the show’s staggering audience of more than 100 million viewers, while executive producer Ken Mok candidly admits he “created a monster”.

Clips revisiting controversial moments — including allegations of body shaming, harassment, blackface and contestants being pressured into medical procedures — are featured throughout.

Former creative director Jay Manuel claims Tyra “will be doing anything for the success of her show”, before footage cuts to Tyra conceding: “I knew I went too far”.

The sudden axing of Jay Manuel, Jay Alexander and Nigel Barker after 18 cycles will also be addressed.

Describing the show as “intense”, Tyra says: “But you guys were demanding it! So we kept pushing more and more.”

Who is involved in the series?

Tyra Banks appears as both host and executive producer, alongside longtime producing partner Ken Mok.

Familiar faces from the judging panel, including Jay Manuel, Jay Alexander and Nigel Barker, will feature, as well as behind-the-scenes contributors.

Several former contestants are also taking part, among them Whitney Thompson, Cycle 1’s Shannon Stewart and Giselle Samson, Cycle 4’s Keenyah Hill and Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans.

When does it air?

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model lands on Netflix UK at 8am on Monday, February 16.

The three-part series has been directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, with executive producers including Ryan Miller, Jason Beekman, Vanessa Golembewski, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain, Ian Orefice and Jonna McLaughlin.

Backlash ahead of release

Even before its release, the documentary has sparked debate online. Some viewers remain sceptical about how much accountability will be taken.

“Wonder if she’ll take accountability for anything?” one person commented, with another replying: “She won’t, unfortunately.”

A third wrote: “I mean she just said in the trailer ‘you guys were demanding it’ so I think not.”

Others added: “She never will. They never will. They’ll double down and gaslight,” and: “Not Tyra blaming US,” while another questioned: “So, she’s saying it’s our fault?”

‘I’ve never been more ready’

However, not everyone is critical. Plenty of fans are counting down the days.

“Sat and smized,” one joked.

“And everyone is involved??? LEGENDARY!!!” another posted.

Others added: “Oh this is gonna be GOOD,” and: “I’ve actually never been more ready for a piece of content.”

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model debuts on Netflix on Monday, February 16

