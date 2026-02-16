The most outrageous makeovers in America’s Next Top Model history: from shocking mullet to weave that looked like a ‘dead hamster’

America’s Next Top Model, famed for its makeover episodes, is back in the headlines following the release of the Netflix doc, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

The three-part documentary revisits the modelling juggernaut that ran for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018, with Tyra Banks, executive producer Ken Mok and a host of former contestants and judges reflecting on what really went down.

While the show was a ratings hit, it has long faced criticism over its treatment of contestants, controversial shoots and accusations of bodyshaming.

But if there’s one thing viewers still can’t stop talking about, it’s the makeover episodes. From painful bleach jobs to questionable weaves, some of the transformations were truly jaw-dropping – and not always in a good way.

Here’s a look back at the wildest and most talked-about makeovers in America’s Next Top Model history. Buckle up.

Michelle’s bleached look came at a painful cost (Credit: UPN)

Michelle from Cycle 4’s painful bleached look

Cycle 4 delivered one of the show’s most explosive moments – who could forget Tyra shouting at Tiffany? – but it also gave us one of the most uncomfortable makeover scenes.

Michelle walked into the salon with natural brunette hair and was told she’d be going bleach blonde. On paper, it didn’t sound disastrous. In reality, it was agony. Cameras captured her physically shaking in the chair as the bleach took its toll. Creative director Jay Manuel coolly remarked: “Michelle, she’s feeling the pain of being a bleach blonde. It is excruciating.”

Michelle eventually said she loved the finished look – “They put me through hell, but I’m loving it now” – but as the cycle went on, the damage was obvious. Maintenance clearly wasn’t part of the fantasy.

Molly’s makeover was a disaster (Credit: CW)

Molly from Cycle 16’s Raman noodle weave

If Michelle’s bleach was painful, Molly’s weave was pure chaos. The Cycle 16 runner-up was given a long, blonde curly weave – and even a so-called weave specialist couldn’t make it work. After hours in the chair, Molly left with hair many compared to ramen noodles. Even the salon owner was unimpressed: “Those extensions? What is that? Twisted Sister?” he said, attempting damage control.

The show tried again. And failed again. Eventually, Tyra scrapped the entire idea and had the weave removed altogether. A rare admission that the vision just wasn’t happening.

Brittany’s red weabe was out of control (Credit: CW)

Brittany from Cycle 8 had a ‘hamster that died’ on her head

Brittany was one of Cycle 8’s strongest models, but her fiery red weave became a running nightmare. Tyra believed the bold colour would elevate her look. Instead, it left Brittany with a sore, blistered scalp and a style that spiralled out of control.

Even Tyra later described it as looking like a “hamster that died” on her head. When Brittany finally admitted how much pain she was in, Tyra agreed it wasn’t working and the weave was removed weeks into the competition.

Denzel had a beard makeover (Credit: CW)

America’s Next Top Model makeovers: Denzel from Cycle 21’s beard weave

Not all transformations were about the hair on top. During Cycle 21, Denzel was given a beard weave – yes, really. Hair was glued along the side of his face and under his chin in an attempt to create a fuller look.

It didn’t exactly scream high fashion, but Denzel was surprisingly relaxed about it and said he was happy with the result. Each to their own.

Tyra made up Marvita’s makeover (Credit: CW)

Cycle 10 Marvita’s horse mane

By Cycle 10, Tyra was still pushing bold ideas. For Marvita, she unveiled a hairstyle she claimed to have invented herself – a long, horse mane-inspired look.

It wasn’t disastrous, but it certainly raised eyebrows. Tyra admitted she had never seen it done before. Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t exactly become a salon staple since.

Saleisha’s makeover was compared to Dora the Explorer (Credit: CW)

Cycle 9 winner Saleisha was compared to Dora the Explorer

Saleisha entered Cycle 9 with confidence and prior experience, which stirred controversy at the time. Her makeover, however, sparked even more chatter.

Tyra swapped her long, dark curls for a short bob inspired by Louise Brooks. Online, though, the comparisons leaned less toward Hollywood glamour and more Dora the Explorer. Critics said it looked bowl-cut blunt and more mushroom than runway.

Still, Saleisha had the last word – she won the cycle with that very look.

Chelsey was asked to widen her natural gap in her teeth (Credit: CW)

America’s Next Top Model makeovers: Cycle 15’s Chelsey had the gap in her teeth widened

Makeovers didn’t stop at hair. In Cycle 15, Chelsey’s blonde locks were taken to an icier shade – and then Tyra suggested something far more permanent.

With a slight gap between her teeth, Chelsey was told to visit the dentist and have it widened further. She took it in her stride, but viewers weren’t impressed. The backlash was heightened by memories of Cycle 6 winner Danielle being told to close her gap because it was “not marketable” for a Cover Girl commercial. Accusations of hypocrisy followed quickly.

Chelsey visited the dentist for her makeover (Credit: CW)

Brenda from Cycle 14’s short red hair was compared to Chucky

Brenda arrived in Cycle 14 with long, fiery red hair – and left the salon with it chopped off. Tyra said she looked “too sexy” and needed more edge, despite Brenda admitting her fiancé loved her long locks.

The contestants compared Brenda to Chucky following her makeover (Credit: CW)

“My heart sank,” Brenda said through tears. Jay told her she looked “a little older” and needed something edgier. For Brenda, who saw her hair as her “best asset”, it was a painful loss.

Other contestants compared her to Miranda from Sex and the City – and even Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise. Brutal.

Ava surprisingly liked her mullet (Credit: CW)

Ava’s mullet from Cycle 22 was an acquired taste

And then there was Ava. In Cycle 22, Tyra took her long blonde hair and turned it into a full mullet – a bold choice by any standard.

While many contestants might have burst into tears, Ava embraced it. “I’m ready to rock it,” she said confidently. Hair stylist and YouTuber Brad Mondo later reacted online, calling it the “worst thing I have ever seen done to somebody’s head on America’s Next Top Model”. Plenty agreed.

