12 jaw-dropping revelations from the America’s Next Top Model Netflix documentary that have us completely stunned

America’s Next Top Model is firmly back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s explosive documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, and let’s just say — it hasn’t exactly gone quietly.

The three-part documentary looks back at the modelling juggernaut that ran for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018.

Host Tyra Banks and executive producer Ken Mok both feature, alongside a long list of former contestants and judges who are finally revisiting what really went on behind the runway.

The series has always been labelled controversial, even during its peak. But the Netflix deep dive has reopened old wounds, casting certain figures in a harsh light while giving others the space to tell their side of the story for the first time.

Here are the 12 bombshell revelations from the doc that had everyone talking.

1. Ebony was outed on the show without her permission

In episode one, titled On Top, the America’s Next Top Model documentary rewinds all the way back to Cycle 1 — and that’s where things get uncomfortable.

Contestant Ebony Haith spoke candidly about the challenges she faced from the outset.

During her audition, Tyra confronted her about her sexuality on camera, asking how she felt about expressing that publicly — without first checking if she was ready to do so.

“That’s kind of how the world found out I was gay,” Ebony revealed, adding: “I’d hoped they’d at least pull me to the side and say, ‘How do you wanna approach this?'”

Ebony stressed that the show failed to recognise the very real “danger” of coming out in the early 2000s. Still, she said she didn’t hide who she was because she believed her visibility could help others.

2. She was also ruthlessly stereotyped because of her race

Although she was thrilled to make the cast, Ebony quickly felt she was being misrepresented. During her makeover — a shaved head — she claimed she had “three of the top stylists over my head laughing at my hair texture”.

She accused production of not having the right hair clippers and not understanding how to handle her hair. The result? “Three bald spots.” A clip then showed Ebony describing how “very upsetting” it was to have an African American woman’s hair done “incorrectly” in a professional salon.

Later that day, Tyra reached out to her. Ebony said she expected support — but instead felt further embarrassed. According to her, Tyra told her: “The judges have been talking to me and they’ve been saying you have been showing up ashy every day.”

Ebony explained that the word “ashy” has historically been used to make Black women feel “less than”. She said she wished Tyra had shown concern rather than criticism.

Clearly shaken, Ebony admitted she was “blown away” and began to feel she was “being treated differently” because of her race. The documentary then cut to clips of Tyra criticising her skin, saying it should “feel like butter” because she was an African American woman.

Ebony said she wanted to speak up more at the time but realised she needed to “be still,” feeling that a stereotype was being pushed onto her. She was also labelled “aggressive” and “harsh”.

“My heart was breaking as I was on this national show,” she said, visibly emotional.

3. The body-shaming left a big impact on Giselle

Cycle 1 contestant Giselle Samson also reflected on how deeply the show affected her.

During an elimination, Miss Jay Alexander told her she needed to “tighten up” her body. Tyra then remarked: “She’s got a wide [bleep],” with Janice Dickinson agreeing: “It’s kinda wide!”

Looking back at the America’s Next Top Model documentary, Giselle said she was just 18 at the time and still “growing into my body”. She pointed out that those comments were left in the final edit — and they’ve stayed with her ever since.

“Why does my [bleep] have to be so wide? That’s how I talked to myself, to this day,” she admitted.

4. Shandi was treated poorly after being filmed with an Italian model

One of the most talked-about moments from Cycle 2 was the storyline suggesting Shandi Sullivan cheated on her boyfriend with an Italian model.

But years later, Shandi shared a very different perspective on what happened.

“I was hammered, I think I had two bottles of wine to myself. I just remember little bits and pieces,” she said.

She recalled being in the shower — then suddenly being in a bed — realising she had “blacked out” for much of the night.

“I didn’t even feel sex happening; I just knew it was happening. And then, I passed out,” she continued.

The following morning, she said it “hit me,” asking herself: “What the [bleep] happened last night?” Through tears, Shandi said production should have stepped in and stopped filming to help her.

Shandi revealed she “kept demanding” to leave the show, but production refused. She said she begged to call her boyfriend, Eric, and was denied a phone — until she refused to continue filming.

For years, ANTM framed her as responsible, even titling the episode The Girl Who Cheated.

Shandi then claimed she was filmed going to the doctor, which didn’t make the edit. She also alleged that she had to speak to the Italian model after, asking him if he had any STDs or if he used protection.

“Why can’t you ask them yourself? Why do you have to film this?” she recalled asking production.

5. A triggering photoshoot was deliberately done to test Dionne

In Cycle 8, contestants were made to pose as crime scene victims, each assigned a different cause of death.

Some were staged as having been slashed, others pushed or shot.

Dionne Walters, who finished fourth, had previously revealed in her application that her mother had been shot, leaving her paralysed and in a wheelchair.

In the documentary, Dionne said production knew this — yet she was assigned a scenario where she had to pose as if she’d been shot in the head.

“I thought it was a coincidence at the time, but I don’t think it was,” she said. “I think they wanted to see some type of mental breakdown or see me crumble. I’m just glad they didn’t get the reaction that I feel like they were hoping to get.”

Ken Mok took “full responsibility” for the shoot, admitting it was a “mistake” and describing it as a “celebration of violence.”

6. Jay Manuel didn’t want to be a part of the ‘race-swapping shoot’

Cycle 4’s controversial “ethnicity swap” photoshoot remains one of the show’s most criticised moments.

Contestants were styled to appear as different races, with some placed in black and brownface.

Creative director Jay Manuel said he was against the concept and even asked to be “excused” from participating. He claimed Tyra told him she would “handle this on camera with the girls at judging.”

She reportedly told him to “go and do your job.” Jay admitted he realised his influence had “limitations,” saying: “That shoot was happening, regardless.”

The photoshoot went ahead and has since been widely condemned. Tyra later said her intention was to celebrate diversity but acknowledged it was the wrong decision.

7. Keenyah’s weight was used as a storyline

Throughout Cycle 4, Keenyah’s weight became a recurring topic — and she believes it was turned into a storyline.

During the Seven Deadly Sins shoot, she was assigned gluttony. The following week, she was told to portray an elephant during an animal-themed shoot.

At judging, Tyra accused her of deflecting after saying extensive retouching was needed on her photo. Janice Dickinson also made critical remarks about her body.

“In hindsight, they just had to find something,” Keenyah said in the doc, referring to the narrative built around her. After being assigned an elephant, she said: “That’s when I knew, this was intentional.”

“It felt unfair and felt kinda dirty,” she added, accusing production of editing footage to make it look like she was eating multiple bagels in one sitting.

8. The America’s Next Top Model documentary said there was said during the infamous Tyra yelling at Tiffany meme

Also in Cycle 4 came the now-infamous moment when Tyra yelled at Tiffany after her elimination. Tiffany had said: “Looks can be deceiving and I’m hurt,” adding she was “sick of being disappointed.”

Tyra reacted fiercely, telling her to “be quiet” and shouting: “I have never yelled at a girl like this! When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you, how dare you!” She ended by telling Tiffany to “take responsibility for herself.”

The scene became a viral meme — but the documentary suggests viewers didn’t see everything.

“There was a lot more that was really said,” Jay Manuel revealed. “Some of the things that were said were not well-intentioned.”

“I will probably never repeat the lines that were actually said in that room that day,” he added.

Judge Nolé Marin noted there were “all the lawyers on set” following the explosive exchange.

9. Jay Alexander and Tyra stopped talking on the show

After eight cycles, Jay Manuel said he felt a growing disconnect from the version of himself shown on screen.

He admitted he didn’t always agree with how contestants were treated, describing the experience as something that was “chipping away” at him.

Eventually, he emailed Tyra to say he wanted to leave, informing her before anyone else.

He waited “three long days” for a reply, which simply read: “I am disappointed.”

After that, he said communication between them ceased. Producers later pressured him to return for another cycle, warning him of potential consequences if he didn’t.

He agreed. But when he came back, he said Tyra ignored him off-camera. “She wouldn’t speak with me,” he explained, adding that they “learned to laugh and play” once filming began.

9. Nigel Barker, Miss Jay Alexander and Jay Manuel’s axe was ‘leaked’ to the press

Tyra said she was instructed by executives above her that Nigel Barker, Miss Jay Alexander and Jay Manuel had to be let go.

They agreed to issue a joint press release with individual statements — but before they could, a report appeared in Page Six claiming they had been fired.

Jay Manuel disputed the idea of a leak, saying: “There was no leak to Page Six. Anyone can see where that came from!”

“That’s the double slap, that’s the part you have to now live with,” he said. Nigel described it as his “lowest point”.

Jay added: “Why would you not allow the people who have been apart of your show in its inception to move forward in their career with grace? It gives people their dignity! It was very deliberate.”

He said he’d heard talk on set that the show needed “drama,” and noted contractual restrictions prevented them from speaking openly at the time.

Tyra maintained she was forced to fire them and suggested they may still believe that today.

10. Miss Jay Alexander suffered a stroke

Miss Jay revealed he suffered a stroke in December 2022.

“I woke up, I didn’t know where I was, other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma and I couldn’t walk. And I couldn’t talk,” he said.

He described it as an “emotional” period and admitted he cried often. Close friends Nigel and Jay Manuel visited him.

In a reunion clip, Nigel noted his speech had improved. Known for coaching contestants on their runway walks, Miss Jay has since been unable to work.

When asked whether Tyra had visited him, he replied: “No, not yet.” She had, however, texted.

11. Tyra Banks took very little accountability

Tyra has faced significant backlash following the documentary, with many viewers accusing her of avoiding accountability.

When asked about the Shandi situation, she said production handled that area and it wasn’t her “territory,” despite being executive producer.

She did acknowledge she was wrong to pressure Dani Evans to close her gap and admitted she mishandled Keenyah’s assault disclosure. However, many felt she failed to address other major controversies.

“Girl at this point #TyraBanks is EXACTLY who they say she is! You will never get me to believe otherwise! Everyone took accountability except her, she got more excuses than a [bleep] not paying his child support!” one X user wrote.

“Ok so that Netflix show was really just 3 straight hours of Tyra Banks taking zero accountability for creating a show where she profited off the abuse and exploitation of young women for years. Got it,” another shared.

“I don’t like how Tyra Banks is not actually taking any accountability for anything that happened on America’s Next Top Model,” a third commented.

12. Tyra teased Cycle 25

Despite the intense scrutiny, Tyra hinted that the franchise may not be finished.

In the America’s Next Top Model documentary, she teased what could come next.

“You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25,” she said.

Given everything that’s resurfaced, that promise has certainly raised eyebrows.

