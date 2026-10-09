Alison Hammond makes brave return to This Morning following terrifying panic attack live on air

Alison Hammond has made an emotional return to This Morning after a terrifying panic attack forced her to leave the show midway through last week’s live broadcast.

The presenter, 51, was chatting to a viewer during Friday’s phone in when she suddenly rushed off set, leaving co host Dermot O’Leary to continue the programme alone.

Alison was clutching her chest and struggled to catch her breath. She feared she was having a heart attack.

Alison Hammond has returned to This Morning for the first time since her panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Now, Alison is back on the sofa for the first time since the frightening incident, and she has opened up about just how much the experience affected her.

Welcoming viewers alongside Dermot on Friday (October 9, 2026), she admitted she knew she had to return to the ITV show that day.

Alison Hammond returns to This Morning after panic attack

Alison looked delighted to be back as she and Dermot kicked off Friday’s edition of This Morning.

Dressed in a maroon checked dress, she wasted no time addressing what happened during last week’s broadcast.

Alison told viewers: “Hello, I’m back.” Dermot joked in response: “Don’t leave me like that again!”

Alison was taken to hospital after becoming unwell midway through last Friday’s show, leaving Dermot to carry on without her.

She thanked her co host for “holding the fort” before revealing how frightened she had been during the ordeal.

Alison told viewers: “It was one of the most scariest things I’ve ever been through. It was surreal.”

Dermot was with Alison on air when she suffered her panic attack (Credit: ITV)

The presenter likened the terrifying experience to Stranger Things as she tried to explain what had happened.

She said: “It was like I went into the Underworld. I couldn’t grasp my breath.

“I feel guilty I didn’t have a heart condition. It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like that.

“I was thinking, ‘It’s live TV, my son is watching at home, so I just ran. It was instant.”

Dermot recalled Alison quietly telling him she ‘didn’t feel too good’ shortly before the situation escalated into a full panic attack.

“It was just a wave,” Alison explained to him. “I’ve since learned it was adrenaline. I couldn’t catch my breath thought having heart attack. You were absolutely wonderful.”

Alison Hammond sparks This Morning panic attack segment

Alison’s return also prompted a discussion about panic attacks, with the presenter and Dermot welcoming Dr Sian Williams into the studio shortly after the programme began.

Dr Sian praised Alison for facing her fears and getting straight back to work.

Alison told Dermot she was feeling unwell moments before running off set (Credit: ITV)

She told her: “Well done you for getting back on the sofa. You did a really good thing there. You normalised it, you okayed it and you’re back doing the job.”

Despite putting on a brave face, Alison admitted she had felt anxious about returning to the programme.

“I’ll be honest, I was anxious about coming back,” Alison said. “But I thought if I don’t come back today, I won’t come back.

“I then would have made a thing that it was This Morning that caused it.”

Dr Sian has agreed to return to This Morning to host a phone in with viewers about panic attacks.

It’s so good to see you back, Alison. Well done!

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