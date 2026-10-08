Kate Lawler hits back at Katie Hopkins over vile Alison Hammond comments following on-air panic attack: ‘Go crawl under the hole you came out of’

Kate Lawler has fiercely defended Alison Hammond after Katie Hopkins mocked the presenter’s on-air panic attack.

The Big Brother star spoke while accepting Alison’s honour at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026. Metro attended the ceremony and reported that Kate’s intervention drew loud applause from the packed venue.

Alison, 51, is taking a mental health break after the frightening incident during a live This Morning broadcast.

She believed she might be having a heart attack and was taken to hospital. Her heart was checked, and she was discharged the following morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Hopkins (@_katie_hopkins_)

Kate Lawler condemns Katie Hopkins at Attitude Awards

Alison received the Honorary Gay Award for her close relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Her absence meant Kate, 46, collected the honour and read a speech on her friend’s behalf.

Kate then addressed Katie’s social-media video, which included derogatory comments about Alison’s weight and medical support.

“Having that moment happen so publicly was incredibly difficult,” Kate said from the stage.

She followed that statement by referencing Katie and making a middle-finger gesture, Metro reported. Kate then moved close to the microphone, used an expletive and branded the commentator a bigot.

“I’ve spoken to Alison since. It was one of the scariest things she’s gone through. She didn’t think she was having a panic attack, she thought she was having a heart attack. So go crawl under the hole you came out of, you bigot,” she continued.

An estimated 700 guests at Camden’s Roundhouse responded with cheers and applause.

Alison suffered a panic attack during last Friday’s This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond addresses Katie Hopkins’ remarks

Katie minimised the episode in an online post before making insulting remarks about Alison’s body. The posts prompted fans to defend Alison and challenge the way her experience was dismissed.

Alison nevertheless replied directly beneath Katie’s Instagram Reel.

“I thought it was a heart attack it was very scary,” she wrote.

She added that she would not wish the experience on anyone, including Katie. Her message also complimented Katie, despite the comments directed at her.

Read more: Alison Hammond, 51, shares baby bombshell with boyfriend 22 years her junior: ‘We love each other’

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