Alan Carr has finally explained why he will not be the new host of Strictly, and it makes sense

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return later this year with a brand-new host at the helm – but despite plenty of fan enthusiasm, it won’t be Alan Carr stepping into the spotlight.

Viewers were left stunned last year when Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they were bowing out of the BBC dance show, with December marking their final episode. Since then, speculation has been rife about who could possibly replace such an iconic duo.

One name that quickly gathered attention was Alan Carr. Fresh from winning over a whole new audience on Celebrity Traitors, many fans were convinced he’d be a perfect fit.

There were even rumours he could front the show alongside his close friend Amanda Holden. But with both now ruling themselves out, Alan has finally explained why the Strictly host job isn’t for him.

Alan will not be hosting the show (Credit: YouTube)

Will Alan Carr be the new Strictly host?

Speaking during a Q&A for his upcoming Channel 4 series Secret Genius, Alan addressed the rumours head-on and revealed he simply doesn’t want the role.

While he admitted it would be “an honour” to host Strictly, he made it clear he believes the job should go to someone else.

“I just think I like watching the show. I don’t love it,” Alan explained. “So, I think it would be better for someone who really, really loves it, you know?”

That wasn’t his only hesitation. Alan also joked that he’s asked so frequently about taking part as a contestant that he doesn’t feel right hosting the programme instead.

“They ask me all the time to be on it,” he said. “But I just think, wouldn’t it be great to get someone fresh. Someone new.

“That show is so adored and so loved. You want someone in there who is like, ‘Yeah this Paso Doble was…’ I don’t give a [bleep]. Give it to someone else.”

Alan was rumoured to be hosting with Amanda (Credit: YouTube)

Who else could take over Strictly?

Many fans will be disappointed to hear Alan is officially out of the running. But he’s not the only star to have distanced themselves from the Strictly host role.

Bradley Walsh has also previously suggested he wouldn’t want the job, admitting he enjoys watching Strictly too much and wouldn’t want it to take over his weekends – though some viewers suspected he might be playing a clever double bluff.

With Alan Carr now firmly off the list, attention has turned to who could be next. Holly Willoughby’s name has been mentioned as a potential contender, with reports suggesting the role could mark a major TV comeback for her, especially as she is reportedly considering reaching out to Phillip Schofield.

Another familiar face repeatedly linked to the job is The One Show presenter Alex Jones, who has been rumoured to be in the mix alongside either Bradley Walsh or Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke.

Whoever lands the coveted role, there’s no doubt they’ll be stepping into some very big shoes. Until the BBC makes it official, all eyes will remain firmly on Strictly’s next big reveal.

Read more: Strictly push for Victoria Beckham to join show after Brooklyn drama, and we are here for it

What do you think about Alan Carr deciding he doesn’t want the Strictly host job? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!